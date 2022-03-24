Business

OnePipe, Fidelity Bank launch PayGatePlus to accelerate online payments

Nigerian API and embedded finance startup, OnePipe, has partnered with Fidelity Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest banks with an extensive network of branches, to launch PayGatePlus, an enhanced version of PayGate, which is Fidelity Bank’s flagship gateway that enables businesses and merchants to collect online payments. Working with OnePipe as an innovation partner, Fidelity has evolved Pay- Gate into PayGatePlus, a comprehensive embedded finance platform that empowers organizations in any sector to integrate financial services within their businesses and offerings. Pay- GatePlus’ services now include virtual accounts, web payments, online collections via NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), funds transfer, direct debit, balance inquiry, statement, BVN validation, direct credit and Buy Now, Pay Later services.

CEO and Founder of OnePipe, Ope Adeoye, said the company was excited to be partnering once again with Fidelity to upgrade the payment gateway. He said: “Our core at OnePipe is to help businesses and partners achieve maximum operational excellence, deeper customer intimacy and ultimately revenue growth.

These and more are the opportunities our partnership with Fidelity enables. PayGatePlus essentially provides merchants with the rails to deliver diverse financial services to their customers across a range of platforms viz; website, mobile app, social media and even in-store (in the case of retail outlets).” Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Stanley Amuche, said on behalf of the Fidelity Bank MD, “innovation is the key pillar of our strategic framework and we are constantly looking for new ways to improve our services and delight our customers. “Everything we do as a financial organization including the design of our products and services has the customer as the main focus.

It is on this basis that we have worked with our technical partner, Onepipe over the past few months to innovate a solution that enables businesses across different sectors to easily integrate financial services with their product offerings. The new PayGateplus is a significant upgrade of the legacy PayGate product and we’re very optimistic that it will open more opportunities for revenue growth for our customers.”

 

