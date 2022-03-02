News

Oni asks voters to reject APC, PDP

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has urged voters to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election. Oni defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after the recent PDP governorship primary, which he claimed was manipulated in favour of Olabisi Kolawole. The former governor, who is the candidate of the SDP for the election, spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti. He described the Kayode Fayemi government as “a colossal failure,” saying the SDP he brought to Ekiti represents progress.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria, Ghana face-off worsens

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

      A major diplomatic row might be brewing between Nigeria and Ghana over the alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Ghana and the apparent justification of the actions by the authorities in that country. In recent weeks, the hitherto cordial relationship between both countries appears to have gone sour following daily reports of harassment […]
News

Firm seeks order to block SAP accounts in CBN, 22 banks

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Akeem Nafiu A consulting firm, B4G Ltd., has asked Justice E. O. Ashade of a Lagos High Court to restrain Systems Applications Products (SAP) from dissipating the sums of $3,371,945.27 and N5 million with 28 respondents, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 22 other banks, pending the hearing and determination of an alleged […]
News Top Stories

Forex: Speculators to lose N100bn as CBN sustains funding for BDCs

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Foreign exchange speculators will lose over N100 billion in the next one month as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustains massive funding for Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators. President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), Alhaji (Dr.) Aminu Gwadabe, who disclosed this on Friday in Lagos, said the CBN was committed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica