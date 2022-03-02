Oni asks voters to reject APC, PDP

Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has urged voters to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 governorship election. Oni defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after the recent PDP governorship primary, which he claimed was manipulated in favour of Olabisi Kolawole. The former governor, who is the candidate of the SDP for the election, spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti. He described the Kayode Fayemi government as “a colossal failure,” saying the SDP he brought to Ekiti represents progress.
