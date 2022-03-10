Oni slams Fayemi over fuel scarcity

Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has sympathized with residents over the lingering fuel scarcity, slamming the state government for its seeming nonchalance to the situation. Oni, who is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll, described the situation “as very pathetic as many have abandoned their vehicles and resulted in trekking because both commercial taxi and motorbike fares have jumped up to an unavoidable rate”.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity Jackson Adebayo, Segun Oni Movement, yesterday, the ex-governor, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in protest against the alleged manipulation of the primary election, said fuel scarcity had caused a lot of hardship for the people.

“One would have expected the governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to take the take the bull by the horns by putting an effective task force in place that would not be bribed by those who deliberately hoard the commodity in other to make huge profit at the expense of the masses,” the statement said.

