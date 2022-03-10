News

Oni slams Fayemi over fuel scarcity

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ex-Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni has sympathized with residents over the lingering fuel scarcity, slamming the state government for its seeming nonchalance to the situation. Oni, who is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 governorship poll, described the situation “as very pathetic as many have abandoned their vehicles and resulted in trekking because both commercial taxi and motorbike fares have jumped up to an unavoidable rate”.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity Jackson Adebayo, Segun Oni Movement, yesterday, the ex-governor, who left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in protest against the alleged manipulation of the primary election, said fuel scarcity had caused a lot of hardship for the people.

“One would have expected the governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, to take the take the bull by the horns by putting an effective task force in place that would not be bribed by those who deliberately hoard the commodity in other to make huge profit at the expense of the masses,” the statement said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dangote Cement to pay over N97bn in corporate tax for 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc, has remained a major contributor to the economy with a tax charge of N97 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2020, even as it proposed a dividend of N16 per share. According to the cement group’s audited results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock […]
News

Wike: NASS part of conspiracy against credible elections in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha, PORT HARCOURT

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike has accused the National Assembly of being part of the conspiracy to deny Nigerians credible elections in 2023.   Wike said the National Assembly lacks the power to vetoPresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill, noting that the only way for Nigerians not to repeat the […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu frets over spike as cases hit 32,720 in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Disturbed by the rising cases of COVID- 19 in the state, especially the 712 cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday expressed concerns over the development. New Telegraph gathered that the total cases of the pandemic in Lagos as at Tuesday night is 32,720 with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica