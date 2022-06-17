Oni vows to use sport to fight unemployment in Ekiti

With the 2022 Ekiti Governorship election hours away, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate, Engr. Olusegun Oni has reiterated his commitment to youth empowerment through sports development. Oni whose policy thrust include rebuilding state economy, inclusive governance, education and technology fortification, improved human capital and infrastructural development, sports development among others pledged that the state investment in sports will be wholehearted such that it will be a toastt for other states to emulate.

Oni, who chaired the SDP Presidential Primaries on June 8, has been enjoying huge support particularly from the youths and his rating has soared further following the debate held for the major contenders last Thursday where he outlined his vision for the Fountain of Knowledge state.

Sports has grown beyond leisure and it now serves as an avenue to provide employment for thousands of youth and my blueprint for sport will see it tackle unemployment among the youths,” he pledged During his over 40 months reign as the governor of Ekiti State between May 2007 to October 2010, Oni, who prides himself as a grassroots politician with passion for the masses,, made giant strides in the areas of sports, social welfare, education, agriculture and he promised to build on these areas as well as others to uplift Ekiti to an enviable position.

