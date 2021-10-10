Business

Oni wins Most Outstanding Performing Microfinance Bank CEO of the Year 2021

Mr Adenrele Oni, Managing Director & CEO of Richway Microfinance Bank Limited has again won the Most Outstanding Performing Microfinance Bank CEO of the Year 2021 at the ‘Thumbs Magazine Annual Awards’, which held recently in Ikeja, Lagos.

The awards recognise standard makers, excellent achievers and responsible organisations and individuals who adhere to the local business requirements while consistently improving their organizations’ performance.

Oni is an experienced corporate leader, entrepreneur, and astute banker with about 29 years of proven success in the financial services industry in Nigeria and South Africa.

He possesses deep knowledge in finance, human resources, and business entrepreneurship.

On assuming office in January 2017, he led Richway Microfinance Bank to develop a five-year strategic plan dubbed ‘Positioning Richway MFB as a Top 10 Performing MFB’, which was anchored around developing a culture of excellence and service in the organisation with the aim of becoming commercially focused and customer driven within its first five years of operations.

As a result of his excellent leadership qualities, Richway Microfinance Bank has consistently increased its loans and savings book by over 263% in three years.

Through its visionary leadership, Richway Microfinance Bank has been recognised by both corporate organizations and local institutions as a top performing Microfinance Bank in Nigeria.

Among the bank’s recent awards under his leadership are: “Microfinance Bank of the year 2018” at the  Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award”; “SME Microfinance Bank of the year 2019” at the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award; “Most Trusted Microfinance Bank of the year 2019:” by African Brand Congress.

Despite the tight business environment caused by the advent of the pandemic in 2020, Mr. Oni was also won “Best Microfinance Bank CEO of the year 2020” by Africa Finance Game Changers, while Richway Microfinance Bank also won the “Most Innovation Microfinance Bank of the year 2020” by The African Brands.

