ONICCIMA lauds Anambra over markets’ reforms

The leadership of Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), under its President, Chief Kevin U. Obieri, has hailed Anambra State government for reforming and modernising the state’s markets, describing it as a right step in the right direction. Obieri disclosed this in a release made available to New Telegraph, saying that the recent dissolution of 30 caretaker committees, replacement of leadership for two markets that emerged via flawed elections, and the reconstitution of new leadership for these affected markets made up of acceptable individuals by the Anambra State government under the leadership of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, are not only commendable, but timely.

The ONICCIMA president explained that for long, Anambra State was saddled with a market system that is out of sync with the current realities of how modern markets operate around the world. According to him, apart from the absence of basic facilities within markets in the state, such as adequate parking spaces, conveniences, proper waste management and drainage system, as well as health facilities to handle emergencies, the markets also suffer from space constraint occasioned by the activities of traders who abhor the need to own shops in the market but chose to continually obstruct both human and vehicular traffic.

Obieri noted that this situation was further compounded by the regular emergence of all manner of illegal structures at unauthorised locations within the market space constantly, saying “all these are catalysts for environmental disasters that have continued to visit these markets regularly.” He stated: “While government is now taking steps to begin the process of conducting transparent, free and fair elections through the Option A4 method, there is an urgent need for the soon to be elected leaders of the affected markets to ensure that they follow the blueprint of the state government for markets management, organisation and accountability consistently as expected.”

The industrialist added that the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture wished to propose the constitution of independent committees comprising members of the respective city chambers where these markets are located, governmentappointed members, and representatives from professional bodies, and members engaged in serious and visible business activities in each market to oversee the election processes to ensure that they are free, fair and credible. He noted further that the Chamber wished to propose the adoption of threeyear single tenure or duration for the various market leadership positions.

This will deter individuals with a sit-tight mentality from continuing to contest and obstruct peaceful change of leadership, and also ensure that only individuals focused on transforming the market in line with the blueprint of the State Government emerge.

