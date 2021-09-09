News

Onigbanjo: No going back on VAT collection by LASG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos State government yesterday said it is poised to execute judgement granting states the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT), saying no booby trap will affect its implementation. This was the position of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosere Onigbanjo (SAN) during a public hearing at the State House of Assembly on ‘A Bill for law to impose and charge value Added Tax on certain goods and services provided for the administration of the tax and other Related Matters.’

Onigbanjo was responding to a representative of civil society organisations, Mr Adeola Samuel who cautioned the state government over the execution of the judgment in favour of Rivers State. A Federal High Court in Rivers State presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, had issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Attorney General of the federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personal income tax and Value Added Tax. Justice Pam, who also dismissed objections raised by the defendants that the National Assembly ought to have been made a party in the suit, declared that the issues of taxes raised by the state government are issues of law that the court is constitutionally empowered to entertain.

He declared that after a diligent review of the issues raised by both the plaintiff and the defendants, the plaintiff has proven beyond doubt that it is entitled to all the 11 reliefs it sought in the suit. Reacting, Samuel argued that the execution of the judgement by Lagos State government was a booby trap that would make it fail in its implementation. In a swift reaction, Onigbanjo said: “That judgement on VAT law is not valid only in Rivers State. Any state in Nigeria stands to benefit. Your statement is not correct according to the position of the law.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

We’ve not fixed date for voter registration –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

T he Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the news making the rounds that it would begin the registration of new voters from January 25.   The commission’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, had announced last December that continuous registration of voters would begin in the first quarter of 2021 and would end six months […]
News

Osinbajo: COVID-19 showcases talent of public health experts

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) has brought out the best out of the nation’s public health experts. According to a statement made available to journalists yesterday by his spokesman, Osinbajo said: “The excellent work I have witnessed today at the NCDC Reference Laboratory, is one of the best […]
News Top Stories

NIMET, NCAT get new heads

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government yesterday effected changes in the leadership of two organisations in the aviation industry as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).   Following this development, Matazu will replace Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi. Matazu, who holds a PhD in Geography (Applied […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica