Onigbanjo: No going back on VAT collection by LASG

Lagos State government yesterday said it is poised to execute judgement granting states the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT), saying no booby trap will affect its implementation. This was the position of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosere Onigbanjo (SAN) during a public hearing at the State House of Assembly on ‘A Bill for law to impose and charge value Added Tax on certain goods and services provided for the administration of the tax and other Related Matters.’

Onigbanjo was responding to a representative of civil society organisations, Mr Adeola Samuel who cautioned the state government over the execution of the judgment in favour of Rivers State. A Federal High Court in Rivers State presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, had issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Attorney General of the federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personal income tax and Value Added Tax. Justice Pam, who also dismissed objections raised by the defendants that the National Assembly ought to have been made a party in the suit, declared that the issues of taxes raised by the state government are issues of law that the court is constitutionally empowered to entertain.

He declared that after a diligent review of the issues raised by both the plaintiff and the defendants, the plaintiff has proven beyond doubt that it is entitled to all the 11 reliefs it sought in the suit. Reacting, Samuel argued that the execution of the judgement by Lagos State government was a booby trap that would make it fail in its implementation. In a swift reaction, Onigbanjo said: “That judgement on VAT law is not valid only in Rivers State. Any state in Nigeria stands to benefit. Your statement is not correct according to the position of the law.”

