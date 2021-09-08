Metro & Crime

Onigbanjo: No going back on VAT collection by LASG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Lagos State government Wednesday said it is poised to execute judgement granting states the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT), saying no booby trap will affect its implementation.

This was the position of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosere Onigbanjo (SAN) during a public hearing at the State House of Assembly on ‘A Bill for law to impose and charge value Added Tax on certain goods and services provided for the administration of the tax and other Related Matters.’

Onigbanjo was responding to a representative of civil society organisations, Mr Adeola Samuel who cautioned the state government over the execution of the judgment in favour of Rivers State.

A Federal High Court in Rivers State presided over by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, had issued an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Attorney General of the federation, both first and second defendants in the suit, from collecting, demanding, threatening and intimidating residents of Rivers State to pay to FIRS, personal income tax and Value Added Tax.

Justice Pam made the assertion while delivering judgement in Suit No. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020, filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff), against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and the Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant).

The court, which granted all the 11 reliefs sought by the Rivers State government, stated that there is no constitutional basis for the FIRS to demand for and collect VAT, Withholding Tax, Education Tax and Technology levy in Rivers State or any other State of the Federation, being that the constitutional powers and competence of the Federal Government is limited to taxation of incomes, profits and capital gains which does not include VAT or any other species of sales, or levy other than those specifically mentioned in items 58 and 59 of the Exclusive Legislative List of the Constitution.

The judge dismissed the preliminary objections filed by the defendants that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the suit and that the case should be transferred to the Court of Appeal for interpretation.

Justice Pam, who also dismissed objections raised by the defendants that the National Assembly ought to have been made a party in the suit, declared that the issues of taxes raised by the state government are issues of law that the court is constitutionally empowered to entertain.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Family of three dies after eating rice in A’Ibom 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Two sisters, UduakObong, aged 30,  and Blessing, aged 18, along with UduakObong’s seven-year-old daughter have been reported dead after eating their evening meal in Akwa Ibom State. The deceased trio, who lived at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium, were said to have eaten rice and and stew […]
Metro & Crime

Court re-opens Jabi Lake Mall, orders published apology from centre

Posted on Author Reporter

Caleb Onwe, Abuja   A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court Tuesday re-opened the shutdown Jabi Lake Mall after 10 days and also ordered the management of the Mall to publish an unreserved apology to government in national dailies, for hosting a concert of controversial Lagos-based artist, Naira Marley. The Mall was shut down last […]
Metro & Crime

Mother, daughter arraigned for energy theft

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 65-year-old woman, Latefat Shofidiya and her daughter, Ekundayo Taiwo (40), have been arraigned for energy theft under the Ikeja Electric network. The accused, who are residents of Fatokun Street at Abule Taylor, off Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State, were arraigned before Ogba Magistrates’ Court for energy theft. The two women were arrested after initially absconding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica