Oniha: If China discontinues lending to Nigeria, the country’s sources of funding are well diversified

In this interaction with journalists in Abuja, the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms. Patience Oniha, speaks on Nigeria’s debt status and sundry issues. ISA ABDULWAHAB reports

Debt to GDP ratio as at December 31, 2021, stood at 22.47 per cent compared to 21.61 per cent in 2020. What does this portend?

At this level, the ratio is within Nigeria’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent, the World Bank/IMF’s recommended limit of 55 per cent for countries within Nigeria’s peer group and 70 per cent for ECOWAS countries.

Governments across the world borrow for various reasons. Rising debt levels is a global phenomenon and Nigeria is not a new trend as debt levels were growing even before the COVID-19.

It was recognised that Nigeria has a double challenge of a low revenue base and a huge infrastructure gap. While government has remained committed to infrastructure development with significant improvements recorded over the years, the country’s revenue to GDP ratio has remained low at 9.0 per cent compared to comparable countries like Ghana-12.5 per cent, Kenya-16.6 per cent, Angola-20.9 per cent and South Africa-25.2 per cent.

The ratio is even higher for advanced countries such as the United States of America which has a ratio of 30.6 per cent.

This low revenue base makes the debt service to revenue ratio high. In response to this challenge, the government has instituted strategies and legislations to increase and diversify revenues, all of which are being implemented.

It is expected that this ongoing revenue generating drive will further strengthen revenues and reduce debt service to revenue ratio over time. Government has also introduced initiatives to encourage private sector participation in infrastructure development, reducing the need to borrow directly.

Meanwhile, the DMO continues to deploy the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved tools such as an annual Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and a Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) to monitor debt levels and sustainability. Various questions were posed at the media interaction during a questions and answers session.

What is the justification for Nigeria’s rising debt levels?

How risky is it to manage the rising debt? The rising public debt level stems from new borrowings to fund recurring budget deficits in the Appropriation Acts over the years.

These new borrowings are approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the National Assembly (NASS) as required by the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 and the Debt Management Act, 2003. If we critically look at the federal budget over many years, it will be observed that successive governments have run budget deficits, which have been financed 80 per cent or more by new borrowings.

These successive new borrowings have resulted in debt accumulation and by extension, an increase in the debt stock. Budget deficits have arisen from shortfalls in revenues required to meet government’s expenditure. For many years, Nigeria has been dependent on crude oil for revenue, a commodity whose price is prone to volatility.

This volatility and challenges with production have often times been responsible for deficits in the budget.

A look at budget deficits shows that the range between 2015 and 2022 was N1.616 trillion to N6.449 trillion, while new borrowings to finance the deficits ranged between N1.457 trillion and N5.489 trillion. It must be stated that the crash in crude oil prices in 2016 affected Nigeria significantly, leading to a recession in 2017.

To bring the economy out of the recession, the government prepared an Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020. One of the strategies in the ERGP was that the government will borrow domestically and externally to fund infrastructure and strengthen external reserves.

With the exit from the recession in Q2, 2017, the level of new borrowings reduced to N1.6 trillion in 2018 from N2.3 trillion in 2017. The higher levels of new borrowings since 2020 are the effects of COVID-19, which further constrained revenues whilst at the same time increased the need for government spending.

In managing the risks associated with the public debt, the DMO uses World Bank/IMF debt management tools such as the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS).

Also, maturities in the public debt portfolio are well spread out to avoid bunching of maturities and to ease repayments of maturing obligations. Similarly, government’s sources of funding are well diversified externally and domestically.

Furthermore, in the domestic market, the DMO offers a wide range of products such as the FGN Savings Bond, Sovereign Sukuk, Green Bonds and FGN Bonds to grow the investor base and meet the needs of diverse investors.

Is the DMO able to advise government regarding the size of the budget deficit?

There are already legislations and policies that control the size of the budget deficits and the level of debt. The Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007, for example, stipulates a maximum budget deficit to GDP ratio of three per cent. This Act only allows for exceptions that can be justified by the President.

Furthermore, the Medium- Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS), which is a policy document approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), has a maximum self-imposed debt to GDP ratio of 40 per cent.

In addition to these, the DMO carries out an annual debt sustainability analysis, and from the outcome and approved debt limits, advises the government on the amounts to borrow.

What safeguard or measures can the DMO put in place to ensure that borrowings are deployed to capital projects?

The fiscal authority ensures that borrowed funds are deployed to capital projects. Moreover, this is what is provided for in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007. The DMO has on its own part introduced two project-tied products: Sukuk and the Green Bond. Funds raised through these sources can only be used for pre-identified and eligible capital projects.

As a demonstration of the DMO’s support to project-tied financing, the volume of Sukuk has increased over the years from the debut issuance in September 2017 of N100 billion to another N100 billion in 2018, N162.557 billion in 2020 and N250 billion in 2021.

The proceeds of the N362.557 billion Sukuk issued between September 2017 and June 2020 have been fully deployed by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to the construction and rehabilitation of economic road projects across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones.

The N250 billion Sukuk raised in December 2021 is also for road projects in all the six geopolitical zones, but this time, it includes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the Ministry of the Niger Delta Affairs.

This shows that increasingly, borrowings are being deployed to fund capital projects. Also, a total of N25.69 billion has been raised through Green Bonds since December 2017 when N10.69 billion was raised and then N15 billion in 2019. These funds have been deployed to eligible projects in agriculture, water, renewable energy and afforestation.

What is the borrowing plan for the year in view of the expected supplementary budget occasioned by PMS subsidies and the volume of additional borrowings expected?

In view of the draft Amendment of the 2022 budget submitted to the National Assembly on account of the suspension of the removal of PMS subsidies, the incremental borrowing is about N1 trillion.

This would take the total new borrowing for 2022 to N6.154 trillion from N5.139 trillion in the subsisting Appropriation Act. The process is still on-going.

Have CBN overdrafts been converted yet?

The process of converting the CBN ways and means, which is government’s overdraft at the Central Bank of Nigeria, into long tenor bonds is still on-going and related parties, that is, the monetary and fiscal authorities, are still in discussions.

The yields on Nigeria’s Eurobonds rose in February 2022, which seemed abnormal with the rise in crude oil prices. Why and what does this mean for us as a country?

The capital market is sensitive to news across the world and this reflects in the yields of securities.

While this is the case, from the data we have received from our international financial advisers, the increase in the yields of Nigeria’s Eurobonds in general, has been lower than increases in the yields in the Eurobonds of similar countries in Africa.

It is not unusual for markets to be volatile.

