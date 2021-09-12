Onikepo Braithwaite: An economist, Lawyer, law editor, on the brink of SANship

Oluwatosin Omoniyi Just last week, news broke that a lawyer and Editor of Thisday Law, Onikepo Braithwaite, has been shortlisted with 129 others by Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the award of the revered Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN).

The award is the exclusive preserve for lawyers, who are distinguished in the profession from both the bar and the academia. Braithwaite, 56, is the Daughter of High Chief Omowale Kuye, OFR, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Dame Priscilla Kuye.

She attended Corona School, Lagos in 1975 and went on to Holy College from 1975 to 1977. She also went to the then Queen’s College from 1977- 1980 after which she headed to Goudhurst College for her ‘O’ Levels 1980 -1982, followed by her ‘A’ Levels in Hurtwood House, Dorking Surrey from 1982-1983.

She then went onto Oglethorpe University, Atlanta Georgia from 1984-1986 where she attained a B.B.A in Economics with a minor in Business Administration. Ikepo returned to Nigeria to study Law in University of Lagos from 1987-1990 and left with LL.B Hons, after which she attended the Nigerian Law School from 1990-1991.

She worked at Union Bank from 1986 -1987 for her N.Y.S.C, then at Priscilla O. Kuye & Co since 1992 till date.

She is an Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK. A Director in Nigerian Gas Cylinders Manufacturing Company Limited, Ibadan, a Member of LPG Cylinder Stakeholders Committee of Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (Local Content Board). Ikepo is happily married to Sola Braithwaite and they are blessed with three children.

Like this: Like Loading...