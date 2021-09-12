Body & Soul

Onikepo Braithwaite: An economist, Lawyer, law editor, on the brink of SANship

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Oluwatosin Omoniyi Just last week, news broke that a lawyer and Editor of Thisday Law, Onikepo Braithwaite, has been shortlisted with 129 others by Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) for the award of the revered Senior Advocate of Nigeria(SAN).

 

The award is the exclusive preserve for lawyers, who are distinguished in the profession from both the bar and the academia. Braithwaite, 56, is the Daughter of High Chief Omowale Kuye, OFR, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland and Dame Priscilla Kuye.

 

She attended Corona School, Lagos in 1975 and went on to Holy College from 1975 to 1977. She also went to the then Queen’s College from 1977- 1980 after which she headed to Goudhurst College for her ‘O’ Levels 1980 -1982, followed by her ‘A’ Levels in Hurtwood House, Dorking Surrey from 1982-1983.

 

She then went onto Oglethorpe University, Atlanta Georgia from 1984-1986 where she attained a B.B.A in Economics with a minor in Business Administration. Ikepo returned to Nigeria to study Law in University of Lagos from 1987-1990 and left with LL.B Hons, after which she attended the Nigerian Law School from 1990-1991.

 

She worked at Union Bank from 1986 -1987 for her N.Y.S.C, then at Priscilla O. Kuye & Co since 1992 till date.

 

She is an Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK. A Director in Nigerian Gas Cylinders Manufacturing Company Limited, Ibadan, a Member of LPG Cylinder Stakeholders Committee of Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board (Local Content Board). Ikepo is happily married to Sola Braithwaite and they are blessed with three children.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

When I pray against my enemies, I lose friends –Helen Paul

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Her style is quirky and spontaneous and her petite stature and voice range make her childlike. Talented comedienne, Helen Paul, popularly known as Tatafo is indeed many things rolled into one. She is an actress and a singer, who broke out as a naughty comic character on a critically acclaimed radio programme known as “Wetin […]
Body & Soul

Applause as Joel Popoola celebrates golden jubilee

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

For obvious reasons, Joel Popoola, a Nigerian born British tech wizard, is extremely happy now. He clocked the golden age of 50 last Friday and friends, family members and colleagues didn’t spare him encomiums and greetings.   Although he marked the milestone anniversary on a low-key due to COVID-19 protocols, Popoola, who brought about the […]
Body & Soul

Still reminising over a bosslady’s life

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

She knew that if she didn’t act fast, she’d spend the last week of 2020 nursing black eyes.   Two days after Christmas and her night was already messed up. She shot out of bed like a bullet responding to the urgent dictate of the trigger, her tiredness forgotten, but not fast enough.   She […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica