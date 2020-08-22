‘Onipokia stool remains vacant, we didn’t congratulate new monarch’

The Dodo Ruling House in Ipokia Local Government Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan over his ascension to the throne. According to the Secretary of the Dodo Ruling House, Ruth Okeleye, the head of the royal family, Chief Obanla Oteni, has denied congratulating Oba Olaniyan, saying that the case over the stool of Onipokia is still in the court of law. She said: “Our father didn’t congratulate the newly installed Oba on any radio station; he knew that there is a case pending in court concerning the stool.

We want to inform the general public and the loving people of Ipokia that we didn’t sponsored nor congratulate him. “How on earth is it possible to congratulate the person you are competing with, when you have not lost out of the race? We also want to warn the radio station to stop mentioned the name of our father in the congratulatory advert being aired”, she said. Okeleye described the installation of Oba Olaniyan as a “contempt of court”, while noting that the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, was not properly briefed on the matter, and insisting that the stool of Onipokia remains vacant until the court gives final judgement.”

Like this: Like Loading...