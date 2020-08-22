News

‘Onipokia stool remains vacant, we didn’t congratulate new monarch’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

The Dodo Ruling House in Ipokia Local Government Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan over his ascension to the throne. According to the Secretary of the Dodo Ruling House, Ruth Okeleye, the head of the royal family, Chief Obanla Oteni, has denied congratulating Oba Olaniyan, saying that the case over the stool of Onipokia is still in the court of law. She said: “Our father didn’t congratulate the newly installed Oba on any radio station; he knew that there is a case pending in court concerning the stool.

We want to inform the general public and the loving people of Ipokia that we didn’t sponsored nor congratulate him. “How on earth is it possible to congratulate the person you are competing with, when you have not lost out of the race? We also want to warn the radio station to stop mentioned the name of our father in the congratulatory advert being aired”, she said. Okeleye described the installation of Oba Olaniyan as a “contempt of court”, while noting that the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, was not properly briefed on the matter, and insisting that the stool of Onipokia remains vacant until the court gives final judgement.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG may close Third Mainland for repairs on July 24

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the consultations were towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture.   “We want to do maintenance work on Third […]
News Top Stories

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The military high command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country. While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed  Forces of Nigeria renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in aid of civil authorities to […]
News

87 jostle for Delta LG polls

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Dominic Adewole ASABA Over 87 aspirants have swung into intensive consultations ahead of the chairmanship positions of the 25 Local Government Areas in Delta State.   In Ughelli axis, the stronghold of the Deputy Senate President, Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege, over 10 chairmanship hopefuls on the platform of the All  P   rogressives Congress (APC) and other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: