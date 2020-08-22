Onipokia tussle: I never congratulated Oba Yisa – Chief Obanla

Taiwo Jimoh

Chief Obanla Oteni, the head of family of Oteni Dodo, Ruling House, in Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan on a radio station.

The royal family house, in a statement, denied congratulating Oba Yisa Olaniyan, knowing fully well that the case over the stool of Onipokia is still in the court of law.

The Secretary of the Dodo Ruling House, Mrs. Ruth Okeleye, said: “In Ipokia presently we didn’t have any monarch.

“Our father didn’t congratulate the newly installed Oba on any radio station, when he knows that there is a case pending in court concerning the stool.

“How on earth is possible for him to congratulate the person you are competing with, when you have not lost out of the race, we also want to warn the radio station to stopped mentioned the name of our father in the congratulatery advertorial it is airing.”

Okeleye, described the installation of the current Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, Oba Yisa Olaniyan as “nullity and contempt of court”, noting that Governor Dapo Abiodun was ill-informed on the issue.

She insisted that, the stool of Onipokia remains vacant until the court gives judgement.

She also maintained that, the newly installed Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, was not a descendant of the Dodo Ruling House and thus, not eligible to ascend the throne.

She however, called on members of the family to remain calm, shun violence and expect justice from the court.

