Metro & Crime

Onipokia tussle: I never congratulated Oba Yisa – Chief Obanla

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

Chief Obanla Oteni, the head of family of Oteni Dodo, Ruling House, in Ipokia Local Government Area in Ogun State has denied congratulating the newly installed Oba Yisa Olaniyan on a radio station.
The royal family house, in a statement,  denied congratulating Oba Yisa Olaniyan, knowing fully well that the case over the stool of Onipokia is still in the court of law.
The Secretary of the Dodo Ruling House, Mrs. Ruth Okeleye, said: “In Ipokia presently we didn’t have any monarch.
“Our father didn’t congratulate the newly installed Oba on any radio station, when he knows that there is a case pending in court concerning the stool.
“How on earth is possible for him to congratulate the person you are competing with, when you have not lost out of the race, we also want to warn the radio station to stopped mentioned the name of our father in the congratulatery advertorial it is airing.”
Okeleye, described the installation of the current Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, Oba Yisa Olaniyan as “nullity and contempt of court”, noting that Governor Dapo Abiodun was ill-informed on the issue.
She insisted that, the stool of Onipokia remains vacant until the court gives judgement.
She also maintained that, the newly installed Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom, was not a descendant of the Dodo Ruling House and thus, not eligible to ascend the throne.
She however, called on members of the family to remain calm, shun violence and expect justice from the court.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police put N500,000 bounty on serial killer, Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Police Command yesterday announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone who could track down the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. Shodipe (19) had confessed to have killed about six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, Toheeb, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State. The local vigilantes arrested Shodipe, […]
Metro & Crime

Benue killings: Troops arrest seven suspects, recover weapons

Posted on Author Reporter

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   The joint Military Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) on peace keeping in Benue, Nassarawa and Taraba states on Monday said they have arrested seven persons in connection with the killing of over 13 persons in Ukpogo community of Edikwu district in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State. The suspects […]
Metro & Crime

Community decries land grabbing in Ogun, petitions gov, police

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

The Bode-Olude Community Development Committee in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State has raised the alarm over the activities of suspected land grabbers in the area. The community members accused the suspects of allegedly invading their area with thugs with the aim of taking over some portions of the land. This was contained in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: