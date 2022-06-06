Oniru, Benin Nat’l Museum most searched beaches, museums on Google

DEVELOPMENT

Lagos houses most clicked places of interest on Google Maps in Nigeria

The foremost search engine, Google Maps, has revealed that Oniru Beach Resort, a privately-owned beach resort located in Lagos, Nigeria, is the most clicked beach in Nigeria in the last one year. The data released by Google Maps also revealed that within the period, the National Museum in Benin City, Edo State, famous for its terracotta, bronze and cast iron artifacts related to the Benin Empire was the most clicked on museum in Nigeria. Over one billion people use Google Maps every month and more than five million active apps and websites use Google Maps Platform core products every week. According to the platform, Elegushi Royal Beach and Marwa Beach, both also located in Lagos State, were among the top beaches clicked in Nigeria in the past 12 months. In the museum category, the National War Museum in Umuahia, Abia State, which showcases the military history of Nigeria with relics from the Biafra-Nigerian Civil War and Kalakuta Museum in Ikeja, Lagos, which preserves the artifacts of the legendary King of Afrobeat, Fela Kuti, are in second and third positions. All in Lagos State, the Bariga Waterfront Jetty, Nike Art Gallery and Lekki Conservation Centre, were the three most clicked on places of interest in the country. Other places of interest identified by citizens in Nigeria, according to the search engine, include the University of Ibadan in Oyo State and University of Benin in Edo State. Globally, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai received the most clicked for any other place of interest, followed by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and the Taj Mahal in India. The company releases the data on Thursday to announce 15 years since it launches its Google Street View. The lists of the top clicked on museums, beaches and points of interests in Nigeria over the past twelve months are National War Museum, Umuahia, Abia; Kalakuta Museum, Ikeja, Lagos; Oniru Beach Resort; Elegushi Royal Beach, Lekki Phase I, Lagos and Marwa Beach. Top clicked points of interest in Nigeria include Bariga Water- front Jetty – Lagos State; Nike Art Center, Lagos State; Lekki Conservation Center, Lagos State; University of Ibadan, Oyo State; Oniru Private Beach, Lagos State; Ikeja City Mall, Lagos State; Pizza Hut Lekki, Lagos State; University of Benin, Edo State; Cosjane Mall, Lagos. Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirate; Eiffel Tower, France; Taj Mahal, India; Statue of Liberty, United States; Christ the Redeemer, Brazil; Labyrinth at Rhyolite, United States; Giza Necropolis, Egypt; The White House, United States; Colosseum, Italy; and National Monument, Indonesia are the most clicked points of interest in the world in the least one year according to Google. Communications and Public Relations Manager, West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, said the Street View, since it was launched in 2012, has spread across the world, expanding to over 100 countries. “From going under water to capture the Great Barrier Reef in 2012, being available in VR in 2015, to exploring the ‘Top of the World’ in Canada in 2017, Street View has achieved incredible milestones. “Today, it has expanded to more than 100 countries and territories around the world and captured more than 10 million miles of imagery – a distance that could circle the globe more than 400 times! “To celebrate Street View’s 15th anniversary, Google Maps has released data, which shows the most clicked beaches, museums and general points of interest in Nigeria over the past 12 months. “Google’s mission is to organise the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world.” Meanwhile, New Telegraph gathered that it could take years for Google Maps to update certain features — to get the data to update Street View, traffic and some of its other platforms. Phone with google maps logo and updating symbols, on traffic/ travel related background Updating Google Maps takes a massive amount of data.

