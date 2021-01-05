News

Oniru inaugurates council

As part of the strategic plan to ensure the smooth running of his kingdom, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbduWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal has inaugurated “Oba and Chiefs in Council” to fast track the development and economic prosperity of Iruland.

New Telegraph gathered that the inauguration of the council was part of the itemised plans of the monarch to ensure peace and tranquility in the kingdom and see to the affairs of the people in the community.

The brief inauguration ceremony was held at the palace, Victoria Island, Lagos, in line with the COVID-19 protocol.

The council consist of nine committees which include Government Liason, Market and Commerce, Infrastructure and Development, Environment, Security, Welfare, Tradition and Custom, Chieftaincy and Health.

Speaking on behalf of the council, the of Iruland, Chief Abayomi Daramola said the inauguration of the council was significant to ensure the smooth running of the Iru kingdom and see to the affairs of the people in the community.

According to him, the council was borne out of the need for a body to work with the monarch to see to the different aspects of community and ensure the needs of the community are met.

The traditional chief explained that each committee consists of the white cap chiefs, Baales and one representative from each ruling house to facilitate harmonious working relationship among the ruling houses and other critical stakeholders in Ireland.

Chief Daramola said: “There must be a body that will work with Kabiyesi to see to different aspects of the community and that is why the body is coming up as Oba Oniru in council and that body consists of the white cap chiefs, the Baales and one representative from each ruling house that constitutes that committee. We had the inauguration today and after the inauguration speech, members were spread, nominated into different committees which runs from environment committee, health committee, customs committee, which committee, infrastructural committee.

“We have about 9 committees, these different committees have their different chairmen and they have to co-opt some of the members of the family that are not part of this body to work with them and all is to see to the good running, environmental issues, health issues, welfare issues and all other issues that can come up that we can attend to in order to keep the community safe and going.”

He added that committee members have to co-operate with some of the members of the family that are not part of the council in order to see to the good running, environmental issues, health issues, welfare issues and all other issues that can come up in the kingdom.

He added that committees are still coming up to ensure the reign of Oba Lawal serves the people and satisfies their needs.

