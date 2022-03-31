News

Oniru, Lagos Assembly Chief Whip lose mom

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, has lost his mother, Olori Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo. She died at the age of 85 at her residence in Lagos. The late Olori was also the mother of the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. (Mrs) Lasbat Mojisola Miranda, who represents Apapa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

She was buried yesterday. A statement from the Oniru Palace reads in part; “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajiun. In total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), Oniru of Iru Kingdom, the entire Abisogun-Oniru royal family, Ajasa, Sokun (Onilegbale) Royal House of Lagos, Olorogun Atebo & Olorogun Agan Chieftaincy Family of Lagos and the Lawal-Akapo & Ojora families announce the death of our mother, Olori Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo, who was buried yesterday.

 

