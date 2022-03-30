Metro & Crime

Oniru, Lagos Assembly Chief Whip, lose mum

The Oniru of Iru land, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal has lost his mother,  Olori Alhaja Chief (Princess) Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo.

She died at the age of 85 at her residence in Lagos.

The late Olori Akapo is also the mother of the Chief Whip of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Honourable (Mrs) Lasbat Mojisola Miranda, who represents Apapa State Constituency 1 in the Assembly.

The late Olori Akapo was later buried on Wednesday, 30 March, 2022 in Lagos.

The statement from the Oniru Palace read: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajiun. In total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II), Oniru of Iru Kingdom, the entire Abisogun-Oniru royal family, Ajasa , Sokun (Onilegbale) Royal House of Lagos, Olorogun Atebo & Olorogun Agan Chieftaincy Family of Lagos  and the Lawal-Akapo & Ojora families announce the death of our Mother  Olori Alhaja Chief (Princess) Muinat Olabisi Abeni Ajasa Lawal-Akapo who rested on Wednesday, 30th March, 2022.

“Aged 85 years and having lived well, funeral rites will be in line with Islamic rites; other details will be shared subsequently.May her soul rest in the bossom of Allah. Amin.”

 

