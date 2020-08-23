News

Oniru partners African Group on regeneration of Iruland’s economy

As part of his determination to use his exposure and experience in public service to develop the kingdom, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, has partnered with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance to boost the economy of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom.

 

Speaking when he played host to the board of directors of the African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA), led by its Chairman Mr. Yemi Cardoso, accompanied by Professor Pat Utomi and the Executive Director of West Africa, Ms. Oluwatoyin Adegbite- Moore, Oniru reiterated his commitment to promoting social impact investment as well as inclusive business  to improve livelihoods and foster prosperity for the people of Iruland and Nigeria.

 

Earlier on his part, Mr. Cardoso congratulated Oba Lawal on his ascension to the throne as well as his recently celebrated golden birthday, saying that the opportunities for collaboration abound in the social impact investment space to drive i

 

nvestments into Nigeria, especially given His Royal Majesty’s keen focus on taking Iruland to another level. He said: “The best is yet to come, and we are very happy to note the positive strides made by you. The AVPA looks forward to maintaining a longstanding relationship with His Royal Majesty.

 

The opportunities for collaboration abound in the social impact investment space to drive investments into Nigeria, especially given Your Royal Majesty’s keen focus on taking Iruland to another level.”

 

In his remarks, Professor Pat Utomi indicated a strong desire to pilot the Neighbours Caring for Neighbours project in Iruland in line with the mission of a coalition he leads producin partnership with AVPA to strengthen and promote human solidarity networks in vulnerable communities. He expressed his heartfelt congratulations and stressed the importance of social impact on communities across Nigeria and Africa.

