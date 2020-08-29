News

Oniru seeks partnership with African Group to grow Iruland economy

As part of his determination to use his exposure and experience in public service to develop his kingdom, the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, said he would explore strategic partnership opportunities with African Venture Philanthropy Alliance (AVPA) to boost the social economy of Iruland and enhance the living standards of the residents of the kingdom. AVPA is a Pan-African Network with a mission to increase the flow of capital into social investments to solve Africa’s pressing social issues.

Speaking when he played host to the board of directors of the Africa group led by its Chairman, Mr. Yemi Cardoso, accompanied by Professor Pat Utomi and the Executive Director of West Africa, Ms. Oluwatoyin Adegbite- Moore, Oniru reiterated his commitment to promoting social impact investment as well as inclusive business to improve livelihoods and foster prosperity for the people of Iruland and Nigeria. According to the monarch, who also expressed his deep appreciation to the AVPA for honouring him with the special visit, the prosperity of Iru Kingdom and the entire Lagos remains his top priority, adding that he would do everything to ensure the human capital development and success of other initiatives that will engender economic growth in Iruland, Lagos and Nigeria in general.

