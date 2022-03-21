Oniru to Residents: Key into govt’s waste to wealth programmes

The Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Gbolahan Lawal, yesterday urged Iru Kingdom to key into the waste to wealth policy of the state government in order to benefit from the circular economy and sustainable environment.

This was even as a recycling firm said that it has recovered no fewer than 750,000 plastic bottles within the Iru community in 18 days while about N900,000 were made from the bottles alone.

Speaking during a cleanup project at the Oniru Private Beach in Lagos in commemoration of the 2022 World Recycling Day, Oba Lawal called for individual and collective efforts to ensure a cleaner and safer environment.

He described the theme entitled “Recycling Fraternity”, as apt, saying that it will ensure clear shores and coastal regions by embracing re

