Oniru tussle: Abisogun family traces history, says Oba Gbolahan’s enthronement in order

he Abisogun family has rejoiced with the choice of Oba Omogbolahan Lawal as the 15th Oniru of Iru kingdom.

The endorsement has come after the kingmakers and elders of Iruland selected the new Oba among the lists of princes who vied for the throne and the eventual presentation of the staff of office to the new Oniru by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday, Adebiyi Abisogun, who hails from the Omowunmi branch of Abisogun family, started by clearing the air on the family history.

According to him, Orisayemi was a woman who had children but lost one. Her children today have their own children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family, according to him has the right to be crowned as the Oniru, stressing that the clan had been part of the ruling house divided into four; Omowunmi, Ewunmi, Omisade and Oresanya. The Orisayemi family, he said, came out of the Omowunmi Family.

Speaking further, Adebiyi Abisogun explained that: “Previously, this family used to be Chiefs, White Cap Chiefs in Lagos, Oniru was among the Olofin Clan called Idejo. It was approved by the government that the Chiefs could become king. The first person to be crowned king from the Abisogun family was the late Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, the former Oniru, who along with the new Oniru, are both from the same Orunbe Family. Orunbe gave birth to Akinogun, Ogunyemi and Abisogun and they all have rights to the Oniru throne.”

Adebiyi Abisogun categorically declared that Oba Gbolahan Lawal is entitled to the throne.

“He is the grandchild of Abisogun because you can claim both your mother and father’s family just like our father Dapo Tejuosho and many others. He is one of the grandsons of Akinogun; he is from the Ewumi Family. So nobody can say that HRM Omogbolahan is not entitled to the throne. He is rightfully entitled to the throne. He receives from the yearly Owo-ile of the Iru Land even before he became King,” he explained.

Also lending his voice to the felicitation, Alhaji Chief Wasiu Ogunbambi, a White Cap Chief from the family of Omowunmi, Abisogun revealed that: “In the past, many of these families usually hide their children, not wanting them to be chiefs, so they picked anyone available. Abisogun was mostly available, so they made them chiefs. The father of the former Oniru, Late Oba Idowu Abiodun was a herbalist and they took abode in Iru Land. They mingled with our fathers.

“When there was vacancy in the Chieftaincy clan and there was no one available, they crowned the late Yusuf Abiodun and he spent 50 years before he died. He was always having court cases with the other ruling families but he won in the end.”

