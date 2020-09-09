Onitiri carpets FG over hike in fuel pump price, electricity tariff

Lagos Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has condemned the recent upward review of electricity tariff and the petroleum pump prices, describing the hikes as most wicked, unfair and totally unacceptable to the Nigerians. In a statement in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said “they are anti-people’s policies, directed at further impoverishing the poor masses and the surest way to lead them to their early graves.”

Onitiri went on: “These anti-people’s policies are ill-timed, coming at a time the Covid19 pandemic has dealt a dastardly blow on the people. “Will these be the palliatives the APC government wants to unleash on the people despite their “change” campaign hype?

Is it a crime to be a Nigerian? “But our Federal Government in Nigeria is busy adding salts to our open wounds and robbing pepper on our eyes.

This is totally unacceptable by the entire Nigerians. “This is why Nigeria has long become the poverty capital of the world. In all this, our few politicians are swimming in stupendous wealth and corruption.”

