Onitiri cries out: Ex-military men have ruined our democracy  

*”Certainly this is not democracy fought for”

Lagos politician and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has accused ex-military men in agbada of bastardising Nigeria’s 23 years of democracy.

In a statement distributed to journalists in Lagos yesterday, the social critic said politicians have learnt nothing and forgotten nothing.

“Surely this is not the democracy we fought for. This democracy has been badly bastardised and monetised.

“Our struggle to actualize June 12 by sending the military back to the barracks was hijacked by the military adventurists who dropped their khaki uniforms and dramatically changed to agbada”, he lamented.

Onitiri recalled that when the symbol and matyr of June 12 struggles, Chief MKO Abiola was incastrated and died, a retired army general took over to midwife Nigeria’s democracy.

“What do you expect from an ex-military man who is trained to kill and destroy, but elected to midwife democracy? What you don’t have you cannot give,” he stressed.

“As if that was not enough, another ex-military chief became the Senate president for many years. What do you expect from such formation? Our democracy was totally disillusioned and turned into something else.

“Those of us that struggled and suffered for the democracy were completely annihilated and sidelined. The remnants of us compromised.

“Most of the key players in our experimental democracy for the past 23 years of political dispensation were military apologists and cronies who brought corruption into the system,” Onitiri said.

The only way to keep patriots and democrats away from politics, he said, is to heavily monetise politics.This was seen in the last party primaries that were heavily monetized.

He lampooned the EFCC officials who witnessed the party primaries when delegates were being bought with dollars, yet couldn’t

arrest the contestants involved.

“In more civilised climes, military adventurists were prosecuted and jailed for their incursion into governance, but in Nigeria, they were celebrated and honoured”, he noted.

Nigeria, he said, is where armed robbers and rogues put themselves out for elective offices and positions, whereas in Asiatic countries, such criminals commit suicide to cover their shame. In Europe, they are always prosecuted and jailed. Nigeria has gone to the dogs and wolves.”

According to Onitiri, Nigeria’s main problem is leadership. He warned that the country is gradually sliding into precipice to the chagrin of the architect of the disaster.

He noted with regret that Nigeria had become a laughing stock for the international community, while our so-called leaders are busy looting the country blind.

He said that while the politicians are living in affluence and enjoying humongous life, the country is gradually sliding into a failed nation and the world’s poverty capital.

The general elections of 2023, he emphasised, is very crucial and a saving grace and warned that Nigeria is ailing and such country could not be handed over to aged, expired and clueless undertakers or else we shall all be done for.

“We desperately need a selfless, agile, visionary and well educated leader to salvage our country from imminent calamity and disaster”, he advised.

On insecurity, he said people must rise up in unison to face the challenges, while the security men must live to expectations without minding whose ox is gored.

“Nigerians are no longer safe.Even traditional and religious leaders are daily being kidnapped, maimed and killed like rats,” he added.

