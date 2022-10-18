News

Onitiri dumps PDP for LP

…for alleged lack of internal democracy

Political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has dumped  the People’s Democratic Party for the Labour Party to contest the forthcoming Lagos Central Senatorial election. 

The candidate, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, said he bid the PDP farewell for lack of the party’s internal democracy and “to heed the call of our respected father, Pa Ayo Adebanjo to support Mr Peter Obi’s presidential bid.”

Before leaving the PDP, Onitiri was a strong member of the party where he contested against Senator Remi Tinubu during the 2019 senatorial election where he was narrowly defeated. 

The social critic said he was quitting the PDP with his numerous supporters, admirers and friends in Lagos Central Senatorial District to ensure a resounding victory of the Labour Party in the coming general elections in Lagos State. 

He declared: “I am imploring the entire Lagosians and residents to actively support and vote massively for the Labour Party so as to salvage our ‘wrecked’ country from total destruction and imminent calamity.  

“Also,  l call on our youths to claim back our country from the 62 years of criminal misrule of old politicians. 

“We have no other country we can call our own. The coming election of 2023 is very crucial and strategic to the continued existence of our dear country”, he said.

Onitiri urged all Nigerians not to sell their votes, but to vote their conscience and vote wisely.

“Vote out poverty, insecurity, diseases, corruption and bad governance”, he emphasised, adding:  “This is certainly not the type of democracy we fought for in 1993.”

Onitiri stressed that Nigeria was too sick to be trusted with old, nepostic, tribalistic and expired politicians to govern.

“Nigerians, therefore, need a vibrant, agile, selfless, austitute and visionary leader to help us out of the myriad of problems facing the nation, he concluded.

 

