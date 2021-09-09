Onitiri hails Lagos lawmakers for passing anti-open grazing law

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly yesterday received commendation for the timely enactment of the controversial Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law in the state. Lagospoliticianand critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, in a statement yesterday, said the lawmakers had done well in responding to and obeying the voice of wisdom, reasoning of elders, yearnings and aspirations of the entire people of the state. The Southern governors at a meeting held in Lagos recently, gave a September 1 ultimatum to all Southern state assemblies to enact Anti-Open Grazing laws to checkmate the unabated killing, maiming, kidnapping of farmers and the raping of their wives and children and the destruction of farm produce by arms-wielding Fulani herdsmen in various parts of southern states Since the resolution was adopted, many of the states had passed the law, while others were yet to give effect to the governors’ decision.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Anti-Open grazing law, in one of its provisions, prescribed a 21-year jail term for armed herders found indulging in open grazing in any part of the state. Onitiri said this was the only way to forestall the impending hunger and economic downturn in the southern states and put a stop to the incessant herders-farmers’ clashes in the South.

