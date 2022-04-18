News

Onitiri picks form for Lagos Central Senatorial seat again

Socio-political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri is set to contest the coveted Lagos Central Senatorial seat again, come 2023.

Announcing this to newsmen in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said if elected, one of his priorities would be to lobby other National Assembly legislators to get special statutes for Lagos, being the economic capital of Nigeria. 

The special status, he said, should be supported with incidental infrastructural development to make it world-class standard. 

The aspirant said he would ensure that the people of Lagos state enjoy free medical services and free education from primary school to university level because “the state is buoyant enough to foot the bills.”

While purchasing a form at the National Headquarters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Onitiri also listed a ten- point agenda to execute if elected. 

Otunba Onitiri, a prominent and reputable Estate Surveyor/Valuer, said he would work with others to ensure that local governments, states’ Judiciary and states’ Assembly get full autonomy from the executives. 

Other high points and cardinal issues he listed include pushing for legislation to eradicate toll gates along Lagos-Epe axis; legislation on election financing so that citizens don’t need to be billionaires before contesting election.

“One of my legislative assignments would be to ensure legislation that would provide universal basic healthcare in Lagos and Nigeria as well as providing universal basic education in Lagos”, Onitiri stressed.

According to him, to expand Lagos state financial base, there is the need to develop waterways and blue sea economy. 

Onitiri is a senior Fellow of NIEVS, FNIVS and a member of FIABCI, Rating Valuation Associate of Britain.

He played significant roles in the struggle for the present democratic emancipation in Nigeria, especially the June 12 struggles.

He obtained the historic landmark judgement of June 12 that enabled the election to hold. He also initiated and organized the Epetedo Declaration of Late MKO Abiola as president in 1994.

He is an ardent believer of politics of quality service to the people as opposed to the politics of looting the common wealth of the states and Nigeria. 

He is a prominent Member of the Island Club;
Ikoyi Club; Metropolitan Club; 
Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC);
Nigeria American Chamber of Commerce.
(NACC); NSAC; LCCI and NACCIMA.

His father, the late Chief Samuel Akanbi Onitiri, was a renowned politician of the first Republic. He was a close associate of the political sage, late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and was charged and jailed for treasonable felony along with Obafemi Awolowo, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Alhaji Lateef Jakande and others.

The Senatorial hopeful implored all Nigerian voters to overwhelmingly vote out during 2023 general  elections, APC candidates for deceiving Nigerians with their change mantra and retrieve our country, Nigeria, from the party.

 

Our Reporters

