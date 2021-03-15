News

Onitiri tackles APC government over worsening insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The APC administration has been knocked over the worsening insecurity in the country.
Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri noted that the Federal government did not handle the bandits and kidnappers with iron hands in the past.
He said the problem is festering and the state governments had no option than to negotiate with the bandits and kidnappers.

“With the way and manner the APC government handled the problem of insecurity in the past, Nigerians certainly don’t need a soothsayer to tell them that Nigeria has failed with the obvious collapse of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“The killings, maiming and kidnapping of Nigerians are unprecedented in the history books. They have now become daily occurrences, in spite of the empty promises of our leaders, Chief Onitiri noted.
Onitiri said what’s baffling of it all is that no single bandit have been arrested and prosecuted.

“The insurgents and bandits now operate freely in the country as if we have no army. The bandits have captured most parts of the North-East, North-West and Middle-Belt of the country and are now in the South-West, South-East and South-South.

“Virtually the whole country has been overwhelmed with insurgency that our leaders are now contemplating negotiating with the bandits.
“Our National Defence Minister even openly called on Nigerians to defend themselves. This clearly showed that our security agencies have failed. Even the bandits exhibited superior military weapons than our military.
“Not only has our security architecture failed, our economy has also failed and our educational system is collapsing,” he stated.
Chief Onitiri called on the government to seek internal and foreign help before the situation gets out of hands.

“The government must, as a matter of urgency, enact laws that will impose death penalty or life jail on kidnappers, Boko Haram insurgents, armed herders, and other hardened criminals, he suggested.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N’Korea warns of naval tensions during search for slain S’Korean

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea said on Sunday it is searching for the body of South Korean official killed by its troops, but warned that South Korean naval operations in the area threatened to raise tensions. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare apology on Friday for the fatal shooting of the South Korean fisheries […]
News

Huawei founder says hopes Biden administration will have ‘open policy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Huawei Technologies’ founder said on Tuesday he was confident that the Biden administration would bear in mind U.S. business interests when forming its policy towards the Chinese tech giant, adding that they still hoped to buy U.S. products. Ren, who was making his first media appearance since March last year, said it was “conducive” […]
News

Yoruba elders commend Buhari on Air Chief’s appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some South West elders have applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, over the choice of Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Isiaka Amao as the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS). The 21st CAS is from Osun State. Specifically, the elders, operating under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Yoruba Elders (CCYE), commended the president for considering the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica