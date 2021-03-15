Onitiri tackles APC government over worsening insecurity

The APC administration has been knocked over the worsening insecurity in the country.

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri noted that the Federal government did not handle the bandits and kidnappers with iron hands in the past.

He said the problem is festering and the state governments had no option than to negotiate with the bandits and kidnappers.

“With the way and manner the APC government handled the problem of insecurity in the past, Nigerians certainly don’t need a soothsayer to tell them that Nigeria has failed with the obvious collapse of Nigeria’s security architecture.

“The killings, maiming and kidnapping of Nigerians are unprecedented in the history books. They have now become daily occurrences, in spite of the empty promises of our leaders, Chief Onitiri noted.

Onitiri said what’s baffling of it all is that no single bandit have been arrested and prosecuted.

“The insurgents and bandits now operate freely in the country as if we have no army. The bandits have captured most parts of the North-East, North-West and Middle-Belt of the country and are now in the South-West, South-East and South-South.

“Virtually the whole country has been overwhelmed with insurgency that our leaders are now contemplating negotiating with the bandits.

“Our National Defence Minister even openly called on Nigerians to defend themselves. This clearly showed that our security agencies have failed. Even the bandits exhibited superior military weapons than our military.

“Not only has our security architecture failed, our economy has also failed and our educational system is collapsing,” he stated.

Chief Onitiri called on the government to seek internal and foreign help before the situation gets out of hands.

“The government must, as a matter of urgency, enact laws that will impose death penalty or life jail on kidnappers, Boko Haram insurgents, armed herders, and other hardened criminals, he suggested.

