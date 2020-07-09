Onitiri tasks Sanwo-Olu on Lagos deplorable roads

Lagos Chief and social critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has cautioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu against pushing governance to the background above COVID-19, saying this was the moment he needed to prioritise governance notwithstanding the ravaging virus. Specifically, Onitiri said the governor must pay more attention to governance and not be distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement released in Lagos yesterday, Onitiri said that now that rains have begun “our dynamic governor should fix the bad roads in Lagos State. Most of the roads are full of potholes and craters holes, making them impassable. “The plate of our governor has been full with spikes, containment and palliative measures which have overwhelmed governance.”
