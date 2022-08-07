Onitiri to Buhari: Stop treating bandits, terrorists with kid gloves

Socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to, henceforth, deal decisively with all bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and criminals disturbing the peace of Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos at the weekend, Onitiri said the insecurity situation in the country had reached a worrisome and embarrassing level that the government must go all-out to nip it in the bud.

The politician wants the President to immediately sack all the service chiefs, the Minister of Defence, National Security Adviser and all others in charge of the nation’s security matters because their best could no longer solve the problem of the country’s insecurity.

He said the way and manner the poor masses are being kidnapped, killed and their families compelled to pay outrageous ransom can no longer be tolerated by Nigerians who voted this government into power.

“Now is the time to deal decisively with the bandits daily terrorising and destroying our country. Enough of the kid gloves being used to fight the menace. Enough of the carrot and stick approach. Otherwise, we will have no country again,” he cautioned.

According to Onitiri, the United States of America dealt decisively with Alqaida by eliminating Osama Bin Laden, leader of the terror group when they posed threats to Americans and disturbing the world peace.

“Recently, Zawahiri was eliminated just to restore confidence of the Americans,” he also recalled.

“Therefore, President Buhari should, without further delay, sack the security chiefs, the Minister of Defence and the National security Adviser and appoint new service chiefs on merit and across board, to cover all major tribes immediately,” Onitiri said.

The socio-political activist restated the urgent need for the Federal Government to seek foreign help in battling the terrorists.

He said if this government fails to take decisive action against the bandits, the National Assembly should fast track the impeachment process against the President and retrieve Nigeria from imminent calamity and destruction.

“We have no other country we can call our own,” Onitiri noted.

He called on all patriots, democrats, the NBA, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Labour organizations and others to speak truth to power, as they should not be silent when the nation is in danger.

