Onitiri to Education Minister: Settle dispute with ASUU or resign now 

Political activist and critic, Otunba Adesunbo Onitiri has advised the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to settle the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) immediately or resign his post immediately.

In a statement yesterday in Lagos, Onitiri said Adamu must be told the truth that he could not continue to remain in office while Nigeria’s university education is being messed up and lecturers on indefinite strike for months while government is feeling unconcerned.

The politician recalled that last year alone, ASUU went on strike for over eight months while millions of Nigerian students stayed at home doing nothing.

This year again, the ASUU had started another round of indefinite strike, thus ruining and jeopardizing the future education of our youths.

The ASUU has said if the government could release N200 billion to the universities, its members would go back to the classrooms immediately to begin lectures and end the strike.

Onitiri asked: “How much is N200 billion to the government that could earmark N4 trillion for oil subsidy? In a saner clime, the Minister of Education should have resigned his appointment or be sacked by the government for non performance”, Onitiri said

He pointed out that if Adamu’s children were attending Nigerian universities, he would be concerned about their education.

The Senate hopeful regretted that many of the idle university students have taken to crime because of the ASUU strike, because idle hands are the devil’s workshop.

He called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, find solutions to the face-off with ASUU, so that the students could go back to the classrooms and continue with their studies and the newly admitted students could resume for their academic pursuits.

Onitiri said the money being demanded by the ASUU was too infinitesimal to the amount of money being wasted by government officials for frivolities and reckless spending.

He called on all well-meaning Nigerians, especially the religious leaders, civil societies and labour organizations to wade into the face-off between ASUU and the government and resolve it once and for all.

“Nigerians should not continue to watch, unconcerned, while the future of our youths are being destroyed and messed up by the APC- controlled Federal government,” Onitiri charged.

The socio-political activist sounded a note of warning to the government: “Presently, most tertiary institutions in the North have been disrupted by Boko Haram and bandits.

“All the higher institutions all over the federation are on strike and on compulsory vacation. Now that our national elections are around the corner, we cannot afford to have our youths being idle. They will provide easy bodyguards to our devilish politicians.”

