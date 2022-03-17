News

Onitiri to INEC on 2023 Polls: Don’t cause anarchy, ensure fairness

Nigeria’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral  Commission (INEC), has been advised to conduct the 2023 general elections according to the rules and constitution of the country. 

Speaking in Lagos yesterday, socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, said the elections must be fair, free credible and transparent to prevent anarchy or any unnecessary constitutional crisis. 

He stated: “The Democrats and Patriots in Nigeria wish to implore INEC and its officials to let the votes of Nigerians count in 2023 as this will determine the continuous existence of our country.

“The coming elections in 2023 must be fair, free, credible and transparent. This is the only panacea to peace and stability of our country.  Where there is no fairplay and justice,  certainly there will be no peace,” he cautioned. 

According to the social critic, the lNEC should beware of the antics of politicians who might want to play their dirty games or bamboozle the electoral umpire to tamper with the wishes of the citizens. 

The social critic also urged the INEC to obey all court orders and adhere to the electoral guidelines and the constitution, just as it (INEC) has urged the two main parties, the APC and PDP to do.

Commenting on the governorship imbroglio, Chief Onitiri advised the INEC to comply with court’s judgement and immediately issue the new candidates of PDP in Ebonyi State certificate of returns as Governor and Deputy Governor of the state. 

Besides, he said INEC should make the 2023 general elections very transparent by transmitting the results electronically to its Abuja platform for every Nigerian to see. 

“The results must never be tampered or toyed with. This will surely remove any apathy in our electoral system”, Onitiri added.

 

Our Reporters

