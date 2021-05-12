Onitiri to Nigerians: Pass no confidence vote on NASS, APC govt

A Lagos-based sociopolitical activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called on all patriots, democrats and indeed all Nigerians, to pass a vote of no confidence on the present members of the National Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their woeful failure at governance. Onitiri, who cried out over what he called; “Unprec- edented insecurity, high level of corruption and economic degradation,” pervading the country, recalled that when the APC-controlled Federal Government took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, it promised “change” with commitment to provide adequate security, fight corruption, and above all, improve the economy of the nation.

He noted that almost six years later, the APC government and the National Assembly had not only failed to deliver on their promises, but turned Nigeria into a beggar nation, while insecurity had overwhelmed the country and nobody was safe anymore.

The social critic pointed out that the National Assembly had failed to caution the executive on the failure of governance and this had led to the present failure and dismal performance in which we are now, in spite of the cries of the citizens. He argued that the APC leaders had failed to perform their statutory duties and lost the legal mandate of the people to remain in power.

Like this: Like Loading...