News

Onitiri to Nigerians: Pass no confidence vote on NASS, APC govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Lagos-based sociopolitical activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has called on all patriots, democrats and indeed all Nigerians, to pass a vote of no confidence on the present members of the National Assembly and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their woeful failure at governance. Onitiri, who cried out over what he called; “Unprec- edented insecurity, high level of corruption and economic degradation,” pervading the country, recalled that when the APC-controlled Federal Government took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, it promised “change” with commitment to provide adequate security, fight corruption, and above all, improve the economy of the nation.

He noted that almost six years later, the APC government and the National Assembly had not only failed to deliver on their promises, but turned Nigeria into a beggar nation, while insecurity had overwhelmed the country and nobody was safe anymore.
The social critic pointed out that the National Assembly had failed to caution the executive on the failure of governance and this had led to the present failure and dismal performance in which we are now, in spite of the cries of the citizens. He argued that the APC leaders had failed to perform their statutory duties and lost the legal mandate of the people to remain in power.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Adeboye backs #EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has lend his support for the youth in the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest. The RCCG GO stated that he supported the Nigerian youths in “speaking up” to their rights. Pastor Adeboye in a short tweet on his verified Twitter account, @ PastorEAAdeboye, […]
News

COVID-19: New UK variant ‘may be more deadl

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Mr. Boris Johnson, yesterday said early evidence suggests the variant of coronavirus that emerged in the United Kingdom may be more deadly. The data has been assessed by scientists on the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, which has briefed government, according to a report by an online […]
News

I didn’t know I’ll be governor –Diri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday joined other worshipers to offer praises to God for witnessing the first Sunday of year 2021. Diri, who worshipped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Sampou, his home town, told the congregation that he never knew the community would produce a governor while he was supporting the governorship aspiration of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica