Onitiri wants Kaduna-Abuja train terrorists’ attack probed

Lagos politician, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has asked that the Kaduna-Abuja Train terrorists’ attack be probed urgently by the Federal Government.

He said Nigerians would want to know, if it is true, why the train carried 970 passengers when only 300 were officially booked in the manifest.

“How can the NRC account for other passengers whose names were not on the manifest? Who collected the money of the over 600 passengers?”, he asked.

In a release at the weekend, Onitiri queried: “With these losses on the train project, how can the China loans be repaid? Nigerians also want to know why the train was put on night journey against the official directive”.

Reviewing the state of the nation, Onitiri lamented: “Certainly, this is not the Nigeria of our dream. This is also not the Nigeria our forefathers bestowed to us.

“Our heroes past had laboured in vain and would be weeping in their graves. The main essence of government is to protect life and property.”

The social critic decried the pathetic security situation in the country and suggested that government needed iron hands to deal decisively with the bandits.

He alleged that the military was not living to expectation or was sharking in its responsibility as far as protection of lives and property was concerned.

“In more advanced climes, heads should have rolled by now. It’s a shame Nigerians can no longer travel safely by road, train and by air. They are not also safe in their homes.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation’s manifest showed a different figure from the actual number of people on the train. This smacks of corruption”, he noted.

Onitiri said he expects President Muhammadu Buhari to have addressed the nation on this National calamity and declared national mourning for the innocent people killed or kidnapped in the disaster.

Besides, he expressed disgust that the National Assembly also woefully failed the people by not querying the Ministers of Transportation and the Interior.

In another development, Onitiri called on the Lagos state Governor, Babajide SanwoOlu not to impose tolls on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the Lekki-lkoyi Bridge for now, adding that this would further compound Lagosians’ sufferings.

On behalf of Lagosians, Onitiri asked the governor to explain the contract terms between the Alpha Beta Company and the government as well as the Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

He said Lagosians would also want to have access to the year 2022 state budget announced recently.

