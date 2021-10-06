Metro & Crime

Onitsha-Asaba bound passenger arrested with 750 rounds of ammunition

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

A dare-devil armed robber, Ogor Mokwe, of Ajaji Village at Illah in Oshimili North local Government Area of Delta State was yesterday nabbed with 750 rounds of ammunition along the ever busy Onitsha- Asaba expressway.

The suspect had ferried the ammunition across the River Niger bridge and was hastily rushing to his waiting commercial bus when detectives swooped on him. He confessed to have bought the cartridges from Onitsha for the Anti- Cult and vigilance groups in Illah to celebrate the Emume Festival.

But the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Muhammed Ali, who paraded him alongside 28 suspected kidnappers, cultists, murderers and robbers, said the suspect had escaped to the popular Nnebisi road within Asaba metropolis before he was intercepted.

 

He said, “Men of ‘A’ Division, Asaba Patrol Team on stop and search  duty intercepted a commercial bus coming from Onitsha. Upon search, 750 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

 

The suspect was arrested. He will spend the rest of his days in court.” The CP said six suspects have been arrested again, in connection with the murder of the Prince of Orhuwhorun, Eric Takerere with one pump action, four magazine, 76 rounds of live ammunitions and two AK-47 riffles recovered.

He said through diligent and painstaking investigation, one Godspower Agabarhayowe, a.k.a Ganagana, a 27 year old man, and Tony Edwin, aged 27, led detectives to their hideouts at Udu, Warri and Aladja.

 

He listed the other suspects to include, Onoriode, a.k.a Chicago, Omagbeosa Sholla, Godwin Obukoemu a.k.a Million, Ejime Mugagbam, Ejiroghenen Nushe and Echo Monday.

 

He said the serial kidnaping kingpin, one Omote Augustine, a.k.a Elephant, that terrorized Oleh Dare and Tunde and Olomoro towns in Isoko, and  the three man gang that wanted to abduct the wife of the Obi Agadagidi of Umunede but failed, have been arrested.

 

“They were the convicts on death roll sentenced to Oko Maximum Prisons in Benin, Edo State.

 

They broke jail and escaped back into the streets during the #End- SARS protest,” the CP said. He said the gang engaged the police team in a heavy shootout. In the process, four of the gang members sustained serious gunshot injuries. They later died in the hospital.

