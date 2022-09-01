Onitsha Bridge-Head Market President leaves office

President-General, Bridge-Head Markets Traders Association, the umbrella association of all markets at Onitsha Bridge-Head, Mr. Sunday Obinze, has finally left office following the inauguration of the association’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to run the affairs of the densely populated market. The market had been engulfed in crisis for years over leadership tussles as a cross-section of traders and elders were allegedly sidelined by the Obinze-led administration for almost six years. It was however gathered that the embattled former market leader experienced difficult moments as some members of his executives, BOT members and some concerned traders accused him of corruption, highhandedness and running the affairs of the association like a private enterprise. All the in-fighting and bitterness seem to have come to an end as the Anambra State Government through the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industry, Dr.Obinna Ngonadi, who was represented by Mr. Innocent Obianyo witnessed the brief, but peaceful inauguration of the new leadership in the market.
Related Articles
Senate approves N215.8bn budget for FIRS in 2022
The Senate yesterday approved N215,811,290,243 2022 budget for the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). The Assembly made the approval during plenary following the consideration of a report by the Committee on Finance. The Chairman of the committee, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (Lagos West), in his presentation, said out of the amount approved, N119,684,218,735 was for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Pilgrimage: Israeli authorities to grant 3-month group visa to Nigeria
The Israeli authorities have agreed to look into the possibility of granting a three-month group visa to Nigeria pilgrims performing this year’s pilgrimage to the hold land as against the earlier two-week visa policy. Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, who disclosed this he met with state pilgrimage leaders […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Employment: We’ve no recruitment consultants, not recruiting – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has not appointed any consultant or agency to recruit on its behalf, and it is not recruiting at the moment. The Commission in a statement by National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, alerted members of the public of the activities of some fraudsters […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)