Onitsha Bridge-Head Market President leaves office

President-General, Bridge-Head Markets Traders Association, the umbrella association of all markets at Onitsha Bridge-Head, Mr. Sunday Obinze, has finally left office following the inauguration of the association’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to run the affairs of the densely populated market. The market had been engulfed in crisis for years over leadership tussles as a cross-section of traders and elders were allegedly sidelined by the Obinze-led administration for almost six years. It was however gathered that the embattled former market leader experienced difficult moments as some members of his executives, BOT members and some concerned traders accused him of corruption, highhandedness and running the affairs of the association like a private enterprise. All the in-fighting and bitterness seem to have come to an end as the Anambra State Government through the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Industry, Dr.Obinna Ngonadi, who was represented by Mr. Innocent Obianyo witnessed the brief, but peaceful inauguration of the new leadership in the market.

 

