Onitsha Fire: 80 shops destroyed–Fire Chief

The Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Services, Mr Martin Agbili, has said 80 shops were affected in the chemical market fire explosion in Onitsha Head Bridge. A statement signed by Agbili yesterday in Onitsha, said incident took place at the Science and Lab Line of Ogbo Ogwu Market not the entire Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha. He said: ”It is really a terrible situation but the fire is under control now. “The vibration from the explosions caused the collapse of some market buildings. “A lot of safety measures have been taken to protect the entire market. “There are casualties but we can’t ascertain the actual number of death and the injured.” The fire also destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira.

 

Our Reporters

