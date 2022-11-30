News

Onitsha Fire: Soludo plans Insurance scheme for traders

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has revealed plan by government to introduce insurance scheme for market traders. Ibezim spoke on behalf of Governor Soludo while on an inspection tour of buildings destroyed by fire at Kano street market, Onitsha, at the weekend. The Deputy Governor further revealed that all illegal structures built in the major markets in Anambra state are to be demolished in order to create access to the markets in the event of emergency situations. He said the two measures are being taken to protect the business of traders in future.

The Deputy Governor also regretted that goods worth millions of naira were lost uninsured, thus inflicting huge losses on the traders and the state economy. Sympathizing with the traders who lost their shops and goods to the inferno, Ibezim who thanked God that no life was lost, stated that a meeting between state government and market leaders will be convened to seek for permanent solution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Philippine army may seek martial law return after suicide attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twin blasts that killed 15 people in the volatile southern Philippines could both have been suicide bombings, the military said on Tuesday, representing an escalation of violence that the army chief said may require martial law to be re-imposed. Monday’s explosions on the southwest island of Jolo killed a mix of soldiers, police, civilians […]
News Top Stories

Dwindling revenue: Live up to your responsibility, AGF charges MDA’s

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

For government to overcome her current dwindling revenue position, revenue generating agencies have to live up to their responsibility, Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, said in Abuja. Ahmed said MDAs must block loopholes through which revenue leaks. He made disclosure when the leadership of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), led by the Executive […]
News

…Oborevwori dedicates victory to God

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general elections, Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, has dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to Almighty God and the people of Delta State. Oborevwori in a press statement quoted Psalms 126: 1-3 “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica