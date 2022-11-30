Onitsha Fire: Soludo plans Insurance scheme for traders

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has revealed plan by government to introduce insurance scheme for market traders. Ibezim spoke on behalf of Governor Soludo while on an inspection tour of buildings destroyed by fire at Kano street market, Onitsha, at the weekend. The Deputy Governor further revealed that all illegal structures built in the major markets in Anambra state are to be demolished in order to create access to the markets in the event of emergency situations. He said the two measures are being taken to protect the business of traders in future.

The Deputy Governor also regretted that goods worth millions of naira were lost uninsured, thus inflicting huge losses on the traders and the state economy. Sympathizing with the traders who lost their shops and goods to the inferno, Ibezim who thanked God that no life was lost, stated that a meeting between state government and market leaders will be convened to seek for permanent solution.

