Onitsha landlords petition Soludo over construction of fuel station

Business and other activities were yesterday grounded to a halt in Fegge Community in Onitsha South Local Government Area of Anambra State when several hundreds of residents and landlords took to the streets to protest over construction of Liquefied Petroleum Gas/Petrol Station in their residential area. Over 70 protesters, who are living along the Creek Road and Gunning Street Fegge said the approval of such facilities in the midst of residential areas is illegal and unacceptable. They, however, queried the licence and approval given to the company for siting such a project capable of causing disaster in the area. The query was contained in the petition to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, and which copies were forwarded to the Chairman of Anambra State Urban Development Board (ASUDEB), Commissioner for Environment, Commissioner for Lands and Survey, the State Physical Planning Authority, the State Fire Service and the Coordinator, NMDPRA, Zonal Office, Awka.

