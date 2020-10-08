News

Onitsha seaport’ll drive industrialization, says Kalu

Following successful completion of a trial barge trip, carrying containers from Onne Port to Onitsha Port on Tuesday, former Governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu has lauded the federal government for revamping Onitsha sea port. According to Kalu, the resumed activities at Onitsha seaport would boost economic activities in the South East and ultimately create employment opportunities and wealth for Nigerians.

Commending the efforts by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the Chief Whip stressed that with the functioning of Onitsha seaport, exporters and importers would be relieved of the stress of transporting containers by road from different ports to the South East and vice versa. Kalu said: “With the commencement of activities at Onitsha seaport, businesses will thrive further in the South East.

“The bottlenecks being faced by exporters and importers will be reduced as containers can now by transported from Onne port and other ports through the waterways to Onitsha seaport and vice versa. “The activities in the seaport will drive industrilaization and sustainable development in Onitsha and South East at large.

“The revamping of Onitsha riverport is another feat achieved by the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari.” While urging the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and the Abia State government to fast track the completion and commissioning of Aba Inland Container Deport (ICD) at Avor Ntigba, Isiala Ngwa North LGA of the state, noted that the South East had untapped economic potential.

