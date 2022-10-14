Online Course on Medical Abortion to Equip Providers, Save Women’s Lives

Over 25 million unsafe abortions occur globally each year, but making safe abortion more widely accessible could change the tide, writes APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

One of today’s most divisive and sensitive important issue that have become politicied as well is the topic of abortion. The controversy it generates from religious, traditional and political groups has made this topic relevant with a view to charting the way forward.

An aspect of this issue, unsafe abortion has however been shown to be a significant human right and public health concern based on the rising number of women’s deaths resulting from it. For instance, over 25 million unsafe abortions occur globally each year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The deaths of women from unsafe abortions in Africa similarly remain high.

From 2015 to 2019 in Kenya, there were 2,380,000 pregnancies annually. Of these, 1,450,000 pregnancies were unintended and 551,000 ended in abortion. Abortion in Kenya is legal to preserve the pregnant person’s health. However, majority of abortions in that country are carried out by unqualified practitioners who run unsafe clinics.

Similarly, every year in Nigeria, an estimated 287,000 maternal deaths occur of which Nigeria contributes 14 per cent. Unsafe abortion accounts for between 10 to 14 per cent of maternal morbidity and mortality, according to data from Lagos State Guidelines on Safe Termination of Pregnancy For Legal Indications.

Considering the data highlighted above, unsafe abortion remains a serious global threat to womens’ health and safety, causing an estimated seven million hospitalisations and up to 13 per cent of all maternal deaths worldwide each year. This situation has however been exacerbated due to restricted access to safe abortion based on so much uncertainty surrounding abortion laws across the globe. In Nigeria, abortion is illegal, but the law permits it to save the life of a mother whose pregnancy or ill health constitutes threat to her continued living.

It is also worthy of note that making abortion illegal in many countries has not curbed rising deaths from the procedure.

As much as advocates are campaigning to ensure safe abortion is made accessible to curb needless deaths, it has been shown that abortion care continues to be left off medical training curriculums. To this end, International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) and HowToUseAbortionPill.org on September 20 announced that they have developed a free online medical abortion training course to equip healthcare workers with the necessary skills to provide care for women seeking medical abortion up to 13 weeks’ gestation.

The training has been co-created with ‘How To Use Abortion Pill’ while it is endorsed by the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO).

The training course is complete with quizzes and an option to download a certificate upon successful completion.

The course comes as the WHO issues new guidelines on abortion care and will help put the guidelines into practice globally.

Medical abortion is a non-invasive method using two pills – mifepristone and misoprostol – or misoprostol alone. Medical abortion is safe and effective and is recommended by the WHO.

The course is aimed at the full range of providers, including physicians, midwives, pharmacists, medical students and community health workers.

The course is a seven-lesson video series accessible via the link https://elearning.howtouseabortionpill.org.

It covers an overview of abortion care; how to support a medical abortion; symptoms, side effects and complications; and aftercare. The training is framed around four principles of care: person-centred care, rights-based care, quality, and privacy and confidentiality.

Mallah Tabot, Lead SRHR Programming at IPPF Africa Region, said, “This online course will fill a critical gap in the education of many health workers. It has the potential to significantly increase the number of health workers with the skills and knowledge to provide abortion care, especially in low-resource settings, and thereby increase the number of women supported to safely end a pregnancy.”

The course is hosted on a login-based web portal which can be accessed from desktop or mobile and is structured to be an interactive learning experience, complete with quizzes and an option to download a certificate upon successful completion.

To show the course is timely, a landmark ruling by the High Court of Kenya in Malindi this year affirmed the right to abortion as a fundamental right under the Kenyan Constitution.

Besides, according to Rebecca Wilkins, Technical Lead, Abortion at IPPF, “Research shows that when women cannot access safe abortion care, they often seek unsafe methods. This training course provides the information and resources necessary for health workers to support women who choose to have a safe abortion with pills in early pregnancy either within or outside a clinical setting.”

While reacting to the development, a Consultant Gynaecologist/Chief Medical Director, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo who is a member of Lagos Safe Engage, said initiating the free abortion course is timely. “I believe that it’s high time that healthcare providers get to know more about medical abortions. I think that there is not enough spread of knowledge about medical abortion,” adding that healthcare providers should be made to benefit from this course.

Furthermore, Country Director, Mariestopes International Organisation Nigeria (MSION), Emmanuel Ajah said Nigerians especially healthcare providers should be provided the right information to make informed decisions about termination of pregnancy in legal settings. “However, I am not pleased that this link is referring Nigerians to DKT products and Cytotec only when MSION has Misoclear (misoprostol) and Mariprist (comb-pac) that we social market not listed in the course.”

