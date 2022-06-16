Business

Online Marketplace: Firm introduces platform to connect senders, logistics providers

An online marketplace which specialises in developing digital platform for smooth business transactions, Dillivry, has reiterated its readiness to reposition logistics services in the country with the deployment of modern technology. Dillivry, according to the promoter, is an online platform where riders, drivers, transporters and logistics companies compete to deliver their respective goods and other services from anywhere to anywhere in Nigeria. The platform, as such, is currently 100per cent Bootstrap by Datamellon with no external funding.

The firm provides a simple process of moving items at the most competitive price by listing client’s delivery request and letting the registered and verified transporters and logistics providers compete to carry out the job. The Chief Executive and Technology Officer (CETO) of Datamel-lon and Promoter of Dillivry, Mr. Wale Adedeji said: “When we started building the platform, we set out to achieve few things such as making it super easy for individuals and businesses to request delivery with a few clicks and get their items delivered at the best price without having to chase after any rider or driver.

“We also try to make the platform a central hub for all delivery needs in the country where logistics providers can quote for jobs, do more business and never travel empty on either leg of their journey, charge the smallest fee and allow providers to set their rates and earn. It is available for download on Google Play Store, App Store or via the web at https://dillivry.com.” Adedeji noted that with the democratisation of delivery business, Dillivry has succeeded in providing amazing opportunities for individuals with means of transportation to earn extra income by making deliveries; it also provides more jobs and Return on Investments (ROI) for logistics companies across the nation.

 

