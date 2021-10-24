Business

Online punters urge govt to encourage online trading 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Saying that people want to sell gift cards in exchange for cash is like stating the obvious, but their experience remains nothing to bank on as many exchange Apps and sites have failed many punters.

Now, the good news here is that as the fear heightens over online trading and gift card exchange, P~Gold Exchange over the years remains the most practical and safest platform to trade without being ripped off.

According to information gathered, the company’s track record has continued to pave ways and open more doors of opportunities for potential traders.

Ayo Ajenifuja, a financial expert who had, had encounter with P~Gold Exchange, said ever since he has been trading and dealing with P~Gold Exchange, he maintained that a country like Nigeria that seeks to benefit from the huge potentials of the digital economy should begin to optimise the opportunity that P~Gold Exchange has to offer.

In his words, he said: “This is the best time to take advantage of online trading platforms like P~Gold Exchange. They can serve the multiple ends of keeping people safe at this critical time as well as promoting the digital economy. Government should encourage them to continue the good work and also encourage more Nigerians to imbibe digital purchase and payment for goods and services.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

United Nigeria’s traffic hits 25,000 in four weeks

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Wole Shadare   Chairman, United Nigeria Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, says its operations, route expansion and additional aircraft acquisition will be done in phases to avoid biting more than they can chew.   This is coming as the airline also assured of employing more Nigerians with the gradual increase of their operations within and outside […]
Business

Naira may devalued by as much as 10% in 2021 –Survey

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Bloomberg survey of 17 analysts and investors this week shows that a recovery in crude prices to pre-pandemic levels could help the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) keep its grip on the currency, but not for too long but if the current downward trend in oil prices continue, the apex bank regulator will become helpless, […]
Business

Portland paints reports N313m loss in FY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc has reported a loss after tax of N313.292 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, as against a profit after tax of N84.894 million in 2019. According to the audited financial report obtained from NSE, the company’s loss before tax stood at N335.992 million in contrast to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica