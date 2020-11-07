News

Online regulation: Activist writes Buhari, urges innovative approach

An international Data Scientist and Artificial Intelligence specialist, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to halt plans by his administration to regulate social media, but rather use the platform to enhance governance and anti-graft policies.

In an open letter sent to President Buhari, the founder of NAIJATENT: the first Nigerian indigenous social network, said the business of governance has moved to the information and communication technologies, adding that any form of gauging or censorship will stifle growth and development in the country. According to him, the concept of inclusive governance can take its root through social media if properly managed, adding that President Buhari can bridge the missing gaps in social media without necessarily censoring it.

The letter read: “I write to express my most potent and most powerful protest against your government’s plan to regulate social media. The bill that contains social media regulation provisions seeks to censor the Nigerian citizens’ voices, and I urge you to reject it.

“Sir, there are many benefits that social media in government can achieve. For instance, through the use of social media, the masses can engage in direct dialogue with government officials and all government agencies.

But most importantly, social media plays a significant role in the fight against corruption in the following ways. ” “Embracing information and communication technologies (ICTs) has proven to be a sure way of improving government transparency and eradicating corruption in a country. Today, corruption is a major impediment to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria. Continued lack of transparency can cause stagnated growth, which translates to an unstable nation.”

