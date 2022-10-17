Business

Online verification for FG retirees commences today

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) will flag off the 2023 online verification and enrolment exercise for retirees/ prospective retirees of Federal Government Treasury- Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from today October 17, to December 31, 2022.

PenCom in a statement pointed out that those eligible were employees of Federal Government treasuryfunded MDAs scheduled to retire in 2023 and, those who missed the enrolled exercises in previous years.

The concerned are required to visit their PFAs to undergo the data recapture exercise which entails providing their Retirement Savings Account (RSA) registration details, Personal Identification Number (PIN) and their National Identity Number (NIN).

However, those who had undergone the data recapture exercise earlier are not required to repeat it.

There are two options of enrolment, first the self-assisted, they are required to visit PenCom’s website (www.pencom.com.ng) and upload their employment details as well as scanned copies of required documents before proceeding to their respective PFAs for physical verification and enrol.

The second, pension desk officer/ PFA-assisted, were those who were unable to complete the online registration for any reason are expected to approach their respective MDAs or visit their PFAs for assistance.

 

