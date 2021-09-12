Online voter registration boosts call for results’ e-transmission

Despite the impression created by the National Assembly, the success of the ongoing online continuous voter registration (CVR) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) indicates that electronic transmission of election results is possible, writes ONYEKACHI EZE

With only 11 weeks into the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as at last Monday, a total of 2,729,819 fresh voters have perfected their online registration with the commission.

And five weeks into in-person or physical registration, 717,947 of this figure has completed their registration at the centres designated by the commission for the purpose.

The ongoing CVR is a two-tire exerciseonline and physical registration. The two tiers are technology-driven. This is the first time INEC is adopting an online CVR to capture eligible voters.

The commission had suspended registration of voters in August 2018. INEC could not carry out the CVR exercise in 2019 and 2020, which it blamed on the novel coronavirus pandemic, which hit the world in December 2019. And for inexplicable reasons, the exercise, which the commission promised would begin in November 2020 was delayed until June 28 this year.

That is to say, for 30 months (two and half years), Nigerians who attained 18 years of age and others who missed the previous exercises were denied the opportunity to perform their civic responsibility due to no fault of theirs. Luckily, there was no general election within this period.

When he addressed journalists on June 24 this year preparatory to the online registration, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that the decision on graduated registration of voter was taken after consultations with election stakeholders.

He attributed this to the recent attacks on the commission’s facilities in some parts of the country, the safety of its staff and registrants. Prof. Yakubu said the idea is to reduce overcrowding at registration centres, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, and make the registration processes generally easier, thereby giving Nigerians a pleasant electoral experience. Within the first week of the exercise, 66 percent of the registrants were people between the ages of 18 and 34 years.

As at last Monday when the commission released the number of registrants, the number of young Nigerians between 18 and 34 years of age is 2, 439, 379. They were followed by the middle aged (34 – 49), 888, 987.

The interest shown by Nigerians since the online registration exercise began is awesome. Even the older generation who were thought to lack knowledge of information communication technology (ICT), has surprised everybody.

This group of people, from 70 years and above, recorded a total of 50, 707, as at last Monday, while 375, 292 registrants were for those between 50 and 69 years. Farmers, fishermen, artisans, civil and public servants, businessmen, traders and housewives, were not left out. Osun State, in South-West Nigeria, led among the 36 states of the country and Abuja. The state had a total number of 391, 128 registrants.

It was followed by Edo State with 317, 153; and Bayelsa, 209, 116. Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 97, 271 registrants. Borno and Yobe states however took the rear with 10, 258 and 11, 511 respectively.

The reasons why great number of youths is registering in the exercise are not far-fetched. The first is that there is large number of youths who have attained 18 years of age between 2018 when the CVR exercise was suspended and now. The second is because this group of people is technology savvy.

INEC introduced INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED), an online portal, as equipment to be used for the online registration exercise.

This, the commission explained, “is built around the concept of a tablet computer and will replace the lap-top based old Direct Data Capture Machine (DDCM).

“It is more mobile and efficient than the DDCM and could also be deployed to other activities, particularly the accreditation of voters during elections.” Older generations may find this a challenge, especially as Prof. Yakubu said that “INEC-approved no cybercafé, no online registration centre and no scratch card to be purchased for the exercise.”

Yakubu said all that was needed “is a device, including your mobile phones, that can connect to the internet. Citizens can complete the online pre-registration anywhere and at any time they choose.”

Young Nigerians, no doubt, are at home with the devices unlike their older generation counterparts.

Although the commission promised to undertake physical registration exercise at designated centres, this has not started. Before the ongoing CVR exercise, Nigeria had a total voter population of over 84 million.

INEC’s National Commission Festus Okoye, who is Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee said the commission is targeting not less than 20 million voters to bring the number to a 100 million. Okoye stated that “With the new enrolment device we want to deploy and the number of people, we can conclude this process within a period of one year.”

INEC had before the commencement of the CVR exercise, expanded voter access to polling units. It increased the number of polling units from 119,974 to 176, 846, with creation of additional 56,872 new polling units. While new polling units were created, some voting points and voting point settlements were converted into full-fledged polling units.

The commission also said that some voting points inappropriately located in politicians’ homes, churches, mosques and shrines, were relocated. This was the first time the delineation exercise was carried out since 1996.

The lesson from the ongoing CVR exercise is that Nigeria is ripe for electronic voting and electronic transmission of election results. Nigerians, who have completed their online registration, described INEC’s website as user friendly and easily accessible, noting that it is a testament that the commission has the ability to deploy electronic voting machines (EVM) for future elections in the country. Okoye said INEC has servers in many parts of the country including a state like Borno where there are security challenges

INEC, he said, has “uploaded results from very remote areas, even from areas where you have to use human carriers to access.

“So, we have made our own position very clear, that we have the capacity and we have the will to deepen the use of technology in the electoral process. “But our powers are given by the constitution and the law, and we will continue to remain within the ambit and confines of the power granted to the commission by the constitution and the law.”

The low number recorded in Borno and Yobe States was not because of lack of access to technology network but either lack of interest or awareness. Sokoto and Zamfara states which are also in the far North recorded 44, 161 and 47, 324 registrants respectively.

Conversely, South-Eastern states of Enugu and Abia have as low as 14, 407 and 13, 749 registrants. In Edo and Ondo State governorship elections, INEC had shown its capacity for electronic transmission of election results.

The z-pad, which was developed by the commission, was used to upload polling unit results to the IReV portal during elections, and is accessible by members of the public. Interestingly, none of the elections was challenged by the losers.

The only petitions filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC, which lost Edo governorship) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, against Ondo election), were pre-election matters. INEC was not a party in any of these petitions, which goes to show that the elections were transparent and credible.

Prof. Yakubu said: “The introduction of the machine-readable PVC (permanent voter’s card) combined with the smart card reader (SCR) were important innovations.

So too is the uploading of polling unit results in realtime on election day.” Now, INEC is introducing a bimodal voter accreditation system (BVAS), which was used in yesterday’s (September 11) Isoko State Constituency bye-election in Delta State.

BVAS, which is an integration of z-pad and IVED (currently used for voter registration), Prof. Yakubu explained, is to be used “first, for fingerprint authentication during accreditation and where it fails, for facial authentication.

“We believe this will eliminate the possibility of voting by identity theft using another person’s PVC. Where the voter fails both the fingerprint and facial authentication, he/she will not be allowed to vote. “Going forward, the mantra is: no electronic authentication, no voting.

We are convinced that the new machine is robust enough to further guarantee the credibility of voter authentication and transparent management of results during elections. However, the Commission is aware that technology always advances with the passage of time and as a commission, we must keep pace with that reality.”

But while INEC is making efforts for conduct of credible and transparent election, result management will still remain a problem so far it is collated manually. Most election petitions were because of the disparities between polling unit result and that of collation centre.

This is where electronic transmission of result would be necessary. The commission has demonstrated its capacity to deploy technology in transmitting election result. What it requires is the appropriate legislation and encouragement by government and its agencies.

Responding to the development, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Osun State, Chief Bisi Sunday, attributed the high record of registrants in the state to the general awareness of people to exercise their civic rights.

“More importantly, since the state will be having its governorship election in 2022, it gives credence to the registrants’ readiness to vote out this clueless and non-performing government in Osun State.

The record new registrants of over 391,000 gives proof of the readiness of the people to use their vote to send the government packing next year. “The success of the on-line registration is also an indication that the INEC which has the responsibility and capacity to conduct elections can also transmit election results electronically, despite the refusal of the APC-dominated National Assembly to approve it.

They refuse to allow electronic transmission of results in order to perpetuate their penchant for manipulating results to suit their purposes. But the outcome of the local government election in Kaduna State where the governor test-ran the electronic transmission of results also attests to that fact,” he said.

The Senate had come under severe criticism following its rejection of electronic transmission of election results by the Senate.

The PDP said the party and indeed majority of Nigerians were shocked over the decision of the Senate rejecting the demand by Nigerians across board for the electronic transmission of election results without conditionalities.

It said that the decision amounts to undermining Nigeria’s electoral process, and alleged that action of APC Senators was an “atrocious assault on the sensibilities of Nigerians, who looked up to the Senate for improvement in our electoral process in a manner that would engender free, fair and credible process.”

Kola Ologbodiya, the party’s spokesman said “it is outrageous that the APC-led Senate, in the bid to annex the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), sought to route a statutorily independent commission to the approval of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) before conducting elections.”

The party said the action of the Senators was a direct affront and a defilement of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which clearly conferred operational independence to INEC to conduct elections, free from interferences and regulations from any other agency of government.

“The decision of the APC Senators therefore amounts to a suspension of the 1999 constitution (as amended) which is a recipe for a crisis that could derail our democracy and destabilize our nation.”

He also described it as preparation for rigging of elections, which must be firmly resisted. “Our party, standing with Nigerians, however, commends the PDP Senators as well as other democratically-minded Senators in the chamber for their resilience in voting for unconditional electronic transmission of results.

This is in line with the wishes and aspiration of Nigerians for free, fair, clean and credible elections.”

