Only 3 females elected into Senate

Only three females out of 101 senators-elect, were issued certificate of return (CoR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday. The three lucky female senators-elect are Banigo, Ipalibo Harry (Rivers West), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kingibe, Ireti Heeba (FCT), of the Labour Party (LP) and another senator.

The commission said it was able to conclude and made returns in 101 senatorial districts, after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, while eight was inconclusive. That of Enugu East was however, due to the assassination of the LP senatorial candidate, just two days to the election. The Nigerian Senate is composed of 109 Senators. There is every indication that Nigeria will end up with only two female senators as the districts where INEC is to conduct bye-elections are not likely to to produce any female senator. The outstanding senators districts are Enug North, Plateau Central, Kebbi Central, Yobe South, Zamfara Central as well as all the three seats in Sokoto State.

