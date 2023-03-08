News

Only 3 females elected into Senate

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Only three females out of 101 senators-elect, were issued certificate of return (CoR) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday. The three lucky female senators-elect are Banigo, Ipalibo Harry (Rivers West), of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kingibe, Ireti Heeba (FCT), of the Labour Party (LP) and another senator.

The commission said it was able to conclude and made returns in 101 senatorial districts, after the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, while eight was inconclusive. That of Enugu East was however, due to the assassination of the LP senatorial candidate, just two days to the election. The Nigerian Senate is composed of 109 Senators. There is every indication that Nigeria will end up with only two female senators as the districts where INEC is to conduct bye-elections are not likely to to produce any female senator. The outstanding senators districts are Enug North, Plateau Central, Kebbi Central, Yobe South, Zamfara Central as well as all the three seats in Sokoto State.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N’Assembly passes N21.82trn 2023 budget, raises it by N1.31trn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Chukwu David

The National Assembly yesterday passed the 2023 budget totaling N21,827,188,747,391. The passage was consequent upon the consideration of the reports of the Senate and House of Representatives committees on appropriation at the resumed plenary. The approved budget shows an increase of N1,319,246,566,677 from the proposal sent by President Muhammadu Buhari. Of the approved amount, N967,486,010,536 […]
News

Lingering controversy over choice of new Soun of Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The late 95-year-old Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade 111, joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021. He was a Muslim and so was buried the same day according to Islamic rites. The 93-year-old Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunoso 1, joined his ancestors on January 2, 2022, 22 days after […]
News

FG may lose N32bn to unsafe school environment

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigerian government risks losing about N32 billion per annum for not keeping her schools safe and secured. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, gave the estimated amount government would be losing per annum should raging kidnapping of pupils by bandits go unchecked. Ahmed, who gave the figure yesterday at an interview […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica