‘Only 35% of vaccines assessed, 4% of Bayelsans vaccinated’

AsvaccinationagainstCOVID- 19 goes on in other states of the federation, Bayelsa State has been identified as having accessed only 35 per cent of the vaccine while only four per cent of the total population are said to have been vaccinated. This was revealed yesterday in Yenagoa during a one-day media workshop organised by the Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, with support from USAID and the Bayelsa State government. In his opening remarks, head of the media unit at Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, Eze Eze Ogali, urged the media to focus more on issues concerning COVID-19 mass vaccination. He said the minds of the people seem to have shifted away from the fact that COVID-19 is real. While maintaining that they were in the state to enlighten the people on COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign that would soon take place in the state, he said: “The role of the media in VOVID-19 response cannot be overemphasised.

