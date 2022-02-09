Only 35% of vaccines have been assessed, 4% of Bayelsans vaccinated – Breakthrough Nigeria

Metro & Crime

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

As vaccination against COVID-19 goes on in other states of the federation, Bayelsa State has been identified as having accessed only 35% of the vaccines while only 4% of the total population are said to been vaccinated in the mass vaccination response campaign.

This was revealed on Tuesday in Yenagoa during a one-day media orientation workshop organised by Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, with support from the USAID and the state government.

In his opening remarks, the head of the media unit at Breakthrough Action-Nigeria, Eze Eze Ogali urged the media to focus more on issues concerning COVID-19 mass vaccination.

He stated that the minds of the people seems to have shifted away from the fact that COVID-19 is real.

”Only one media house has the capacity to reach out to millions of people so you can imagine the impact when all the media outfits focus on the COVID-19 response campaign,” he said.

Rachael Abuja one of the resource persons, while delivering a lecture on the role of the media in the COVID-19 response and mass vaccination campaign, revealed that Nasarawa State has the highest vaccinated number of persons which stood at 65% of its total population, followed by Jigawa,
60% while Bayelsa was at the bottom of the chart with only 4%.

Reacting to the revelation, the participants said that the poor response to COVID 19 in the state could be attributed to misconceptions, misinformation and disinformation about the vaccine.

Ebiowei Lawal one of the participants alleged that  the  lopsided distribution of COVID-19 palliatives to the state by the Federal Government was also responsible for the poor response as the people believed more in having food on their table than being vaccinated.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Secretary, Bayelsa State Primary Health Care Board, Bilkisu Martins thanked the organisers for supporting the state in the fight against the deadly scourge, promising that the state would intensify the campaign on COVID-19 mass vaccination response to all nooks and crannies of the state.

 

