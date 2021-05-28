Islam

Only 45,000 foreign pilgrims’ll perform 2021 Hajj -Saudi Arabia

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pegged the global attendance for 2021 Hajj at only 60,000 with just 45,000 quotas, out of this, slated for prospective pilgrims from outside the kingdom. Nigeria, which hirtherto got 95,000 Hajj quotas, will, based on this, share just 45,000 slots with over 60 countries of the World as Saudi embargoes Hajj for people under the age of 18 and above 60 years. The announcement made by the Kingdom via a twitter handle; @HaramainInfo, noted that only 60,000 pilgrims will be allowed to perform the 2021 (1442) Hajj from across the world.

The breakdown shows that only 45,000 pilgrims will perform the Hajj from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and 15,000 from within. Nigeria, which hirtherto, according to findings by Platforms Africa, got 95,000 Hajj quota, will share just 45,000 slots with over 60 countries of the World as Saudi embargoes Hajj for people under the age of 18 and above 60 years.

“People under the age of 18 and above 60 years won’t be eligible for Hajj,” according to Special Representative to the PM on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi. “Only 60,000 pilgrims in total for all countries to perform Hajj rituals for this year 2021 / 1442. 45,000 pilgrims from outside KSA will be allocated and 15,000 from inside KSA. An entire 9 page document has been released with all the necessary information,” @Haramain- Info tweeted. Only 1,000 pilgrims from KSA performed a symbolic Hajj last year, a far cry from over two million Muslims that usually perform the religious ritual annually. The significant reduction is occasioned by the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, The chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan, has said that the Federal, state and local government authorities have no business sponsoring Muslims to hajj as the religious obligation is meant for people who can afford it. Hassan, stated this in Ibadan, Oyo State during a prayer reception organised in his honour by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN). He said instead of sponsoring the holy pilgrimage to Makkah, governments should use the resources available to them to empower the people and improve infrastructure. “Let us free the government from financial involvement in hajj.

The government can provide logistics for hajj operation but not sponsoring people to hajj,” he said. The NAHCON chairman said the commission was working towards becoming self-sustaining without relying on government allocation as the support of the Federal Government at present was less than 20 per cent.

“With time, funding of hajj will be removed from government and will be strictly through internally generated revenue of NAHCON,” Hassan noted. He said frequent increase in hajj fare would make it difficult for people to fulfill the religious obligation and result in the inability of the commission to exhaust the quota allocated to Nigeria by Saudi Arabia authorities. He stressed that the commission’s Hajj Savings Scheme would make it easy for people to execute the hajj plan.

“The concept of the Hajj Savings Scheme is whereby the poor can save bit by bit between two and five years until they are able to get to the amount required for hajj. “The money is turned into investment through our partnership with Jaiz Bank and they are entitled to increase their holdings in the bank through their profit,” Hassan said. The NAHCON chairman said the introduction of the hajj training institute and digitisation of hajj operation by the commission were aimed at making hajj operation hitch-free, less stressful and increase the quality of the exercise. Earlier, MUSWEN president, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, called on Muslims in the South West and Nigeria in general to support the chairman of NAHCON and not distract him with selfish demands. “His assignment in NAHCON is national, Islamic and corporate.

We should not frivolously distract his attention with selfish demands,” Alhaji Oladejo said. He said the NAHCON chairman’s position being occupied by Alhaji Hassan, who was one of them from the region, was a matter of corporate mercy from Allah which must not be turned into individual benefits.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Why criminality has no religious, ethnic boundaries – Muslim youths

Posted on Author Adeols Yusuf

The National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has condemned attempts to ascribe crimes in the areas to a particular ethnic group, arguing that criminality has no religious or ethnic boundaries. The group also called on the Oyo State government to compensate those who were affected by the recent mayhem in Igangan and other parts […]
Islam

Muslim Community petitions AIG, worries over Mosque’s demolition

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A Muslim Community in Papa Ajao area of Mushin, Lagos State has sent a petition to the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 2, Lagos, alleging threat to lives over wrongful demolition of its Mosque. The Muslim community of Tawakalitu Mobolorunduro Mosque stated that the Mosque, which was donated to the community by the […]
Islam

Prominent Muslims mourn as ex-Grand Kadi, Justice Orire, dies

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The pioneer Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Justice AbdulKadir Orire (Rtd), CON, is dead. His death on Tuesday 13th Jumadal-Akhir, 1442AH equivalent to 26th January, 2021, which was announced by a source from the family, was confirmed by a post on a Jama’atu Nasril Islamic (JNI) related forum by Musbaudeen Muhammad Raji, who said, “Inna […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica