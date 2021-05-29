Only 73 out of 900 MDAs complying with FOI, says Reps

…says Official Secret Act hampering implementation

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Freedom of Information (FOI), Rep. Cornelius Nnaji, has said that only 73 out of the over 900 public institutions in the country are complying with the provision of FOI Act on the disclosure of information. Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the coming into effect of the FOI Act, Nnaji also said that the Official Secrets Act (OSA) of 1962 has continued to impede the implementation of the FOIA as it has continued to dominate the thinking and practice within the public service.

He said public officials have remained unwilling to adhere to the information structure established under the FOIA despite the amendment of the OSA of 1962 by FOIA. He disclosed that 90 per cent of MDAs are not aware of the existence of the Act or committed to its implementation, a situation that calls for intensive broad-based awareness creation by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders on the right to access information through the mass media to reverse this ugly trend.

While saying that the Freedom of Information has been described as the “oxygen of democracy” by Article 19 of the Global Campaign for Free Expression, Nnaji said this “implies that, without access to information and adequate disclosure within a democratic setting, quality delivery of goods and services as well as democracy dividends will always be a mirage to citizens.” According to him, the FOIA seeks to enable the public to access information in the custody of public institutions and relevant private bodies with a view to entrenching the culture of transparency and accountable leadership.

He explained that the aim of the Act is to make public records and information more freely available to the public while also protecting certain public records and information to the extent that is consistent with overriding public interest. It will, according to him, as well protect serving public officers from adverse consequences for disclosing certain kinds of information without authorisation.

