News

Only 73 out of 900 MDAs complying with FOI, says Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…says Official Secret Act hampering implementation

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Freedom of Information (FOI), Rep. Cornelius Nnaji, has said that only 73 out of the over 900 public institutions in the country are complying with the provision of FOI Act on the disclosure of information. Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the coming into effect of the FOI Act, Nnaji also said that the Official Secrets Act (OSA) of 1962 has continued to impede the implementation of the FOIA as it has continued to dominate the thinking and practice within the public service.

He said public officials have remained unwilling to adhere to the information structure established under the FOIA despite the amendment of the OSA of 1962 by FOIA. He disclosed that 90 per cent of MDAs are not aware of the existence of the Act or committed to its implementation, a situation that calls for intensive broad-based awareness creation by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and other stakeholders on the right to access information through the mass media to reverse this ugly trend.

While saying that the Freedom of Information has been described as the “oxygen of democracy” by Article 19 of the Global Campaign for Free Expression, Nnaji said this “implies that, without access to information and adequate disclosure within a democratic setting, quality delivery of goods and services as well as democracy dividends will always be a mirage to citizens.” According to him, the FOIA seeks to enable the public to access information in the custody of public institutions and relevant private bodies with a view to entrenching the culture of transparency and accountable leadership.

He explained that the aim of the Act is to make public records and information more freely available to the public while also protecting certain public records and information to the extent that is consistent with overriding public interest. It will, according to him, as well protect serving public officers from adverse consequences for disclosing certain kinds of information without authorisation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Illegal encroachment: Lagos to demolish buildings, shanties

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

*Gives seven-day ultimatum to mechanics, food vendors to vacate Apapa Indications emerged on Sunday that offocials of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environment and Special Offences Unit have concluded arrangements to demolish illegal structures encroached on ‘Idera Land Scheme’ in lbeju Lekki axis of the state. The agency, which disclosed this, also warned miscreants, illegal […]
News

GOV EMMANUEL VOWS TO MAKE A’IBOM AVIATION HUB IN W’AFRICA

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…AS IBOM AIR ACQUIRES FIFTH AIRCRAFT     Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has promised to transform the state into an aviation hub in the West African subregion.   He made the vow while announcing the arrival of the lastest Bombardier CRJ900 recently acquired by the state owned airline – Ibom Air. He […]
News

2022: Ekiti APC won’t accept any ‘errand boy’ as gov, says Ojudu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has declared that patriotic and committed progressive politicians within the All Progressives Congress (APC) would succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2022. Ojudu, who stated that imposition would not be allowed in any form in the party in the next dispensation, however, posited it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica