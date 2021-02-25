Health

Only 88 out of 100 children survive up to 5 years in Nigeria – HCDN

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Human Capital Development Network (HCDN), has said only 88 out of every 100 children born in Nigeria celebrate their fifth birthday. The HCDN made this known in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Gafar Alawode of the Development G o v e r n a n c e International (DGI) Consult, Ms. Juliana Abude from Legislative Advocacy Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) and Ms. Aanu’ Rotimi from Center for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID). The release which was made available after a one day media orientation parlay in Abuja with the theme, ‘Catalysing the Media as Partner for Human Capital Development in Nigeria,’ raised the alarm on the nation’s poor investment in nutrition, health care and education.

Lamenting Nigeria’s abysmal Human Capital Development index, the Network urged the Federal Government to fast track the ongoing engagement process to further engender HCD as a development policy objective, and foster citizen participation in the design, implementation and evaluation of HCDrelated interventions to enhance ownership of such interventions at the grassroots “ N i g e r i a ’ s performance on Human Capital Development index is abysmal as the country was rated 152 out of 157 in 2018 with HCI score of 0.34 (out of 1) despite its vast natural resources.

Human Capital Index (HCI) is a measure of how much human capital a child born today expect to acquire by age 18, given the risks to poor health and poor education that prevail in the country where she lives. “Two years after, in another assessment by the World Bank under the Human Capital Development Project, the country recorded HCI score of 0.36 point in 2020 indicating a 0.02-point improvement in its Human Capital Index. HCI score of 0.36 means that a child born in Nigeria today will be 36 per cent as productive compared to if they enjoyed complete education and full health.

“Furthermore, only 88 children out of 100 (Sub-Saharan Average 93) born in Nigeria survive to up to five years, a child who starts school at age four tears only completes 10.2 years of school at age 18, while expected years of school is only five years, based on what children actually learn.”

The Network called on government to: “Increase investments across the health and education sectors evidenced by timely release of budgetary allocations, full release and cash backing of appropriated sums and effective utilisation of such funds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Global Citizen, NSIA launch Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Global Citizen and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) have partnered to create the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF).   The fund for Nigerians by Nigerians to combat the devastating effects brought on the people of Nigeria by COVID-19 and its associated restrictions, was launched today, Thursday, September 3, and it is set to support vulnerable […]
Health

Lagos doctors suspend 3-day warning strike

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  Striking medical doctors in Lagos under the auspices of the Medical Guild have suspended its three-day warning strike.   According to a statement issued yesterday by the Medical Guild and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Oluwajimi Sodipo and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, members of the Medical Guild will resume work by 8am tomorrow, Thursday, […]
Health

China’s CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

    China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that expert opinion on its high-profile coronavirus vaccine candidate should not be followed “blindly” without sufficient clinical trial data. Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of CanSino’s candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is based on a common cold virus to which many people have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica