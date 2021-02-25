Only 88 out of 100 children survive up to 5 years in Nigeria – HCDN

The Human Capital Development Network (HCDN), has said only 88 out of every 100 children born in Nigeria celebrate their fifth birthday. The HCDN made this known in a statement jointly signed by Dr. Gafar Alawode of the Development G o v e r n a n c e International (DGI) Consult, Ms. Juliana Abude from Legislative Advocacy Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) and Ms. Aanu’ Rotimi from Center for Accountability and Inclusive Development (CAAID). The release which was made available after a one day media orientation parlay in Abuja with the theme, ‘Catalysing the Media as Partner for Human Capital Development in Nigeria,’ raised the alarm on the nation’s poor investment in nutrition, health care and education.

Lamenting Nigeria’s abysmal Human Capital Development index, the Network urged the Federal Government to fast track the ongoing engagement process to further engender HCD as a development policy objective, and foster citizen participation in the design, implementation and evaluation of HCDrelated interventions to enhance ownership of such interventions at the grassroots “ N i g e r i a ’ s performance on Human Capital Development index is abysmal as the country was rated 152 out of 157 in 2018 with HCI score of 0.34 (out of 1) despite its vast natural resources.

Human Capital Index (HCI) is a measure of how much human capital a child born today expect to acquire by age 18, given the risks to poor health and poor education that prevail in the country where she lives. “Two years after, in another assessment by the World Bank under the Human Capital Development Project, the country recorded HCI score of 0.36 point in 2020 indicating a 0.02-point improvement in its Human Capital Index. HCI score of 0.36 means that a child born in Nigeria today will be 36 per cent as productive compared to if they enjoyed complete education and full health.

“Furthermore, only 88 children out of 100 (Sub-Saharan Average 93) born in Nigeria survive to up to five years, a child who starts school at age four tears only completes 10.2 years of school at age 18, while expected years of school is only five years, based on what children actually learn.”

The Network called on government to: “Increase investments across the health and education sectors evidenced by timely release of budgetary allocations, full release and cash backing of appropriated sums and effective utilisation of such funds.

